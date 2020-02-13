PENDLETON — At an emergency meeting Thursday, the Pendleton City Council unanimously authorized city staff to spend the money necessary to make immediate levy and sewer repairs after last week’s flooding.
According to a staff report, the authorization will last 30 days and include repairs to the levy near Keystone RV Co. and Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Co., fixing a water main downstream from Riverside, and potentially hiring a contractor to replace a Umatilla County crew that was set to help with in-progress work on McKay Creek.
Although the total cost of the projects will cost more than $50,000, the city doesn’t have a definitive budget for the projects.
The council had no objections and quickly approved staff’s request with little discussion.
