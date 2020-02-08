UMATILLA COUNTY — Pendleton Mayor John Turner wasn't in town Friday when the Pendleton City Council declared a state of emergency, but he's proud of how the community has worked together and responded since.
"The city has come together rather well," Turner said Saturday. "I'm really proud of the city's response. There's a sense of volunteerism in Pendleton and everyone steps up to help."
A personal appointment out of town Friday morning meant Turner was unable to attend the council's emergency meeting, where they declared a state of emergency shortly after 11 a.m. However, Turner had already been out touring effected areas at 6 a.m. Friday in order to get a handle on how the city may be impacted.
"I knew everything was going to be under control," Turner said.
Turner was pleased Saturday as floodwaters receded, roads were cleared and some of those impacted began to return to their homes. But with more work to be done, he met with Nadine McCrindle, the executive director of the Eastern and Central Oregon chapter of the American Red Cross, and the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon Saturday morning to develop plans for those whose homes remain unlivable.
Though the city suffered a broken sewage line, seepage through the levee and is still battling to return its water to its usual taste and smell, Turner said Saturday the floods were harder on residents and their properties than the city.
"There's been a tougher impact on people who own private property," he said. "Some of them have lost their homes and suffered significant damage."
Turner also said Pendleton Sanitary Service is currently working to establish a dump site location near the Riverside Mobile Home Estates for those returning to clean their homes and assess the damage.
