PENDLETON — Patty Haid can pinpoint the exact moment her front deck washed away.
The Riverview Mobile Home Estates resident had a security camera attached on her home, and it was recording Thursday night when the deck started drifting away.
By that time, Haid and her husband had already evacuated, ferrying suitcases above their heads as the floodwaters rose to their waist.
“It was so scary,” she said.
By the time the couple and her adult children came back to begin the cleanup Saturday morning, the deck was several yards away from her home, along with an intact storage shed. The family retrieved a short ladder from the shed to act as a set of stairs to the trailer.
Some residents had it worse than others.
Haid’s daughter later checked in on Haid’s father, J.R. Ybarra, who lived around the corner.
Besides some water in the bathroom and kitchen, Ybarra said his home was mostly dry.
But it could have been worse.
Ybarra gestured toward a neighboring trailer that had floated away from its place and crashed into another home. It came to a rest in the middle of the road.
While the entire park was inundated with water, damage varied from home to home.
Some residents reported washed away porches and water seeping through the floors and walls, while others found a much more manageable situation.
A resident of Riverview for nearly two decades, Cheryl Baker had seen flooding near her home before and originally thought the sandbags she placed around her home would suffice.
But after returning from evacuation, Baker was reluctant to see the inside of her home again, even as her sister repeatedly exclaimed “Oh my God!” with each new discovery.
It had seen better days, but River Meadows Mobile Home Park seemed to fare better than its next-door neighbor.
Park owners Joe and Angie Coelho were busy cleaning out debris Saturday morning, with Joe operating a small front-end loader to clear out space.
Angie Coelho said the couple owns several houses in the park, and she worried how they would repair the homes when homeowner’s insurance wouldn’t cover it.
Coelho said flood insurance was too expensive to maintain, and a lack of it was a common theme among Riverside residents.
Haid said her home will likely need a new floor, but after inquiring about her insurance plan, the insurance company informed her it had dropped her years ago, a development she said was done without her knowledge.
“It would have been better if it had caught fire,” she said.
Across Highway 11, Mike Powell didn’t maintain flood insurance for his business either.
But in his 21 years owning and operating the Auto Clinic of Pendleton on Northeast Riverside Place, Powell said the Umatilla River had never threatened his auto shop. With the facility not even in the floodplain, flood insurance didn’t even seem necessary.
But Thursday’s flood brought in 2-3 feet of water into his business. Powell said the currents were strong enough that some of Auto Clinic’s tools were found down the river and he had to snag one of his four-wheelers as it floated out of the building and down the street.
Powell said he was ready to close down the business permanently and move on, but his employees rallied to save it.
Auto Clinic organized a work party, and several volunteers came to sweep out the remaining water and clean out the debris.
Powell said with the city and state declaring an emergency, he hopes his insurer will work with him to address the rest of the damage.
