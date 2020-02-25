MISSION — Carol Hall, 72, has lived through four floods since 1967.
That’s when she and her husband moved to Hall’s Trailer Park, a small neighborhood that now holds 20 manufactured homes on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The property has belonged to the Halls since at least the early 1920s, Hall said, and she and her husband took over as the park’s managers in 1974. Hall has continued to serve as the manager since her husband died in November 2009, and still owns 14 of the park’s 20 homes today.
When a mixture of rapid snowmelt from the Blue Mountains and rainfall in the region raised the Umatilla River to historic heights that reached 19.8 feet near Pendleton on Feb. 6, it was unlike any flood Hall had lived through before.
“I’ve never seen water rise so fast,” she said.
In the end, Hall’s home was the only one in the park that actually had water inside due to a burst pipe. But nearly every other home had its foundation inundated and the rest of the park was covered with mud and debris.
Hall doesn’t have flood insurance. The park’s residents are low income, Hall said, and many are retired and on Social Security. Personally, she said she’s lost thousands of dollars from the flood.
Merle Meacham, 52, lives at the park with his wife. He’s retired and unable to do much physical labor because of a heart condition.
David Steine, 26, has lived at the park with his fiancee for just over a year. He works at Circle K and said he’s been cleaning as he can, but also said they’re low income and don’t have any insurance to help.
Without the financial or physical resources to recover from the devastating flood, Hall said they were doing the best they could but there wasn’t a plan in place for how to fully recover.
“It would have taken us weeks to clean this place up,” Steine said.
That was until Pendleton’s Church of God found out about Hall’s Trailer Park and how badly it needed help. And on Saturday, dozens of members of the church showed up by the truckload and got the community onto its next step toward recovery.
“The tears right now are more about gratitude than my losses,” Hall said Saturday as she cried. “It’s getting brighter and brighter.”
Stacy Lang, a member of Pendleton’s Church of God, was the first to find out about how the floods impacted Hall’s Trailer Park. Lange’s son goes to school with a child who lives in the park, she said, and so she came by Saturday, Feb. 8, when most of the water had already receded.
“I came by with a casserole to check and see if they needed anything,” Lang said. “She said they didn’t need anything, but I told her until they told me they were just going to keep getting casseroles.”
Hall said members of Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that provides aid to those in need, came by earlier in the week and helped tear skirting off the bottom of the park’s homes. Meacham said some American Red Cross volunteers had come by the area to assess some damages too.
The park is located on the edge of the reservation, though technically remains a Pendleton address. Unlike the larger community of Riverview Mobile Home Estates, which has been toured by Gov. Kate Brown and U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Hall’s Trailer Park hasn’t received volunteer crews streaming in to provide assistance.
After seeing the devastation herself, Lang couldn’t sit back and do nothing. So she tried to help out.
“It just felt like something I needed to do,” she said. “Being off the beaten path shouldn’t mean you don’t get help.”
Lang went to Nate Jackson and Luke Britt, both pastors with the church, and told them about the tragic state of the park. The following Thursday, Lang, Britt and Rod Darlington, another member of the church, went together to see the park themselves.
“They were just heartbroken,” Jackson said.
Though they wanted to quickly organize a work party for that Saturday, the weather wasn’t ideal and they instead scheduled one for the following weekend.
“What I was hoping for is that we could just come here and try to be a blessing to these people,” Jackson said.
The church has about 300 members, Jackson said, and they were hoping for at least 10-12 people to show up and help them for the day.
That proved to be an underestimate.
Thirty to 40 church members came decked out in work gloves and muck boots, and equipped with their own rakes and shovels. The dumpster provided by the CTUIR was filled within 30 minutes, but luckily a handful of members brought their own trucks to fill and haul to the dump. Pendleton also said any debris that was left and marked would be picked up and disposed of on Monday.
The group started on the east side of the park where Meacham’s house sits, and he said his yard was cleaned and wood restacked within 20 minutes.
Though it wasn’t supposed to be a burn day, the city allowed the group to start a burn pile of wood and tree debris that grew larger and larger as the day wore on.
Steine worked alongside the church members throughout the day, cleaning up the mess around his own home and the rest of the park.
“I needed to clean my place anyway, and they’re my neighbors too,” he said.
A smile spread across Jackson’s face as he took a break and watched as, wheelbarrow by wheelbarrow, his congregation worked hand in hand with the community.
“This,” Jackson said as he watched the stream of volunteers trek back and forth with load after load of wreckage. “This is the church right here. This is what we should be doing all the time. It just feels right.”
A few hours and many truckloads later, the congregation took a break to barbecue and chat with the community over lunch. Before the group served up its meal, Britt led them through a prayer giving thanks to God for supplying them with the strength to give back to the community.
Prior to grabbing their own lunch, Lang stepped aside and told Hall the church would have volunteers out later this week to drop and spread gravel along the park’s battered roads and figure out what else the community needs.
Hall hung her head and shook it in disbelief for several moments before finally raising her gaze to Lange.
“I’m going to owe thanks to the good Lord for sending all of you for the rest of my life,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.