Event to provide info, resources to those affected by flooding

PENDLETON — The American Red Cross and other agencies involved in flood recovery efforts will provide a "one stop shop" at the Pendleton Convention Center from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Jody Warnock of CAPECO said the event will provide information and resources to flood victims and will help the agencies involved have a better idea of how to prioritize donations coming in.

People can donate to flood victims through the Paypal account on CAPECO's website or call Warnock at 541-278-5668. She said they have already gotten donations from local residents and from people and businesses in other parts of the state.

— East Oregonian