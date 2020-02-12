THORN HOLLOW — Nate Fuller couldn’t sleep early Monday morning. After talking on the phone with a friend about the risk of looters going through people’s homes, his mind was stirring with concern. So at about 3:30 a.m., he got up and made his way down to his family’s home in Thorn Hollow on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Last week, floodwater surged through the community and filled the neighborhood’s homes with feet of water, washed out yards, completely destroyed a small bridge and left the Thorn Hollow Bridge folded and impassable due to structural damage.
Nate, his wife, Chantel, and her father, Bill Koskela, went to the house that afternoon needing to retrieve their dogs and Nate’s BiPap machine, which he could die without.
But when they arrived, they discovered their neighbors were trapped at their home. A friend of their neighbors, Archie Morrow, was already on the scene, and together he and Nate made it out to the neighbors in a boat. However, a log collided and broke the winch in place to bring them back in, and left the two stranded on top of the house for more than nine hours.
The Oregon Army National Guard eventually evacuated Fuller, Morrow and the couple that night, and miraculously none were injured.
The Fullers, along with their three daughters, have been staying with Nate’s mother in Athena in the days since, he said. But with roads now cleared, the family has been able to make several trips to their property to begin cleanup.
Fuller restlessly returned home Monday morning needing to retrieve more medical equipment. Fuller is prediabetic and forgot to bring extra needles for his insulin shots, he said, so he stopped by to grab those and some other items around the house.
Fuller said the place looked normal and he shut it up as usual before heading back to Athena around 6 a.m.
Later in the day, Fuller went back to Thorn Hollow to assess and record the damage done to the foundation of their home when he noticed a door was ajar. Skeptical of any wrongdoing at first, Fuller chalked it up to someone he knew stopping by to test the well water just forgetting to lock up when they left.
Things on the inside of the house seemed fine and nothing was obviously missing, when out of habit he looked out to where his goats and chickens were kept in his yard before the floods washed them away.
“That’s when I saw tire marks in the mud where I knew I hadn’t driven,” he said.
Fuller could see where the vehicle had tried to drive off the property but got stuck momentarily in the mud. He then found that his shed had been broken into and various tools, chainsaws, paints and other items had been taken from it.
As he kept inspecting, Fuller saw where someone had tried to kick the door in on his shed containing musical and sound equipment but thankfully couldn’t. In another shed, he found camping equipment and fishing rods had been stolen.
After everything the family had been through in the last few days, Fuller was rightfully frustrated by the burglary.
“We can’t stay at our house,” Fuller said. “It’s not known if the water is good, our septic system is out. It can’t support my family right now.”
While the flooding and subsequent burglary has only added to an already difficult experience, Fuller was still counting his blessings on Tuesday.
“There’s good people, and there’s bad people,” Fuller said. “You can just try to associate yourself with those who are positive and are there for you. It’s been a tragedy but we’ve definitely had people stepping up to support us.”
With homes left unattended around the region, local law enforcement is working to balance its resources and is increasing its presence to deter potential looters from taking advantage of the vulnerable homes.
“That’s an area of emphasis for us until we can get more people back into their homes permanently,” Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said Tuesday.
Roberts said Pendleton police have been aided by the city’s affected areas being isolated to the Riverside neighborhood on the east end and a smaller location on the west end where they’ve been able to focus patrols.
“Unfortunately, it hasn’t slowed down any calls for service coming between those locations,” he said.
According to Roberts, officer’s vehicles have alerts programmed into their system to remind them to make regular trips around the impacted locations.
Riverview Mobile Home Estates has also been easier to monitor because there’s only one road in and one road out, Roberts said, and so far there has been one report of a theft at the trailer park that is under investigation.
According to an email from Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer, his department hasn’t made any arrests of looters, but has increased patrols in neighborhoods east of Highway 11 and South Main Street where people were evacuated from between Friday and Sunday morning.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said other than the substantial damage suffered at Riverfront Park and surrounding areas, Hermiston neighborhoods weren’t impacted like those elsewhere in the county. However, a disruption to regular traffic patterns led to a higher volume of vehicles and a few crashes in town and on Highway 395.
“The influx of traffic caused quite the nightmare,” he said.
With much of the most impacted areas coming outside city limits along the county’s back roads, Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said he has directed his deputies to patrol those areas as often as possible. But many of the more affected areas, such as Bingham Road, Walla Walla River Road and Mill Creek Road, are impassible even for police.
However, Rowan said neighbors who are waiting out the aftermath of the floods in those areas of the county have been “vigilant” in watching out for the homes of neighbors who evacuated.
In a press release Monday night, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Incident Command announced it has directed the Umatilla Tribal Police Department to send additional patrols to affected areas on the reservation.
“Anyone traveling along upper Cayuse and Bingham roads may be subject to a traffic stop to determine residency and official business to be conducted in affected areas,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.