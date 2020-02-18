UMATILLA COUNTY — Brett Smith, of La Grande, experienced an unsettling sense of deja vu Saturday.
Smith was with a La Grande volunteer group from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near Milton-Freewater helping an elderly couple who had much of their property wiped out in a flooding a week earlier. The high water stemming from rainfall and rapidly melting snow destroyed their barn, buried at least three vehicles in dirt and pushed thick walls of mud against the sides of their 40-by-60-foot double-wide modular.
For Smith, it was a painful and familiar sight. About 30 months ago, when he was living in Texas, he was among thousands of volunteers who assisted the flood victims in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. He saw how the storm’s severe flooding shattered the lives, homes and property of so many people.
“There was a lot of deja vu,” Smith said of the scene in Milton-Freewater.
He and fellow Union County residents Chris Panike, Scott Carpenter, Wendell Rock, and Aaron Cooper and his 11-year-old twin sons, Kole and Kade Cooper, joined up as a volunteer service group Saturday to help the Milton-Freewater couple, who were hit hard when the nearby Walla Walla River jumped its channel and rampaged through their property.
“It was like a flash flood,” Smith said.
The volunteers moved the mud away from the sides of the couple’s house. Rock said this was important to take care of now to prevent mold from developing within the walls of the home.
Rock operated a tractor to remove the mud. He said that was far less difficult than hand shoveling the mud, which others in his service party did.
“I had the easy job,” he said.
Smith said moving the dirt was a taxing experience.
“I’m pretty sore today,” Smith said Sunday afternoon.
Cooper said the experience was a good one for his twin sons, who also did extensive shoveling.
“It is great for them to learn how to serve others,” Cooper said.
The scene would have been even worse if a camper on the couple’s property had not been in a position to deflect part of the torrent of water from the couple’s home, Panike said.
Still, the house did not escape unscathed. Water reached 15 feet into the interior and mud poured into the hot tub room. The volunteers from La Grande succeeded in removing all of the mud.
A number of people from the group of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints volunteers are planning on making return trips to Umatilla County to help others hit by flood damage, Panike said.
Stan Cox and his sons, Tim and Michael, and brothers Will and Wes Steinbruegge, members of Union’s branch of the Latter-day Saints, also joined the relief effort in Milton-Freewater. They helped the residents of two homes Saturday.
At the first home, the group cleaned mud and water out of a cellar, a barn and a shop. At the second home, the five volunteers cleared about a foot of mud off a driveway and out from under and around a car in a garage so the owners would be able to back it out, said Tim Cox.
Much of the work the Union group did involved intense manual labor.
“We used buckets and shovels,” Cox said.
He said that all members of the cleanup unit played a valuable role in helping the flood victims.
“When you have a lot of hands working at once,” he said, “it goes a lot faster.”
