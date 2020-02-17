Team Rubicon volunteers expanding assistance with flood, recovery response
PENDLETON — Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, is expanding its operation in Umatilla County.
The operation response area will now include Umatilla County, Walla Walla County, Columbia County, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The operation is expected to continue until March 10. Team Rubicon will continue to work in conjunction with state and local authorities. Volunteers will conduct site surveys, debris management and muck out of the homes in the communities affected by the flooding. Team Rubicon will also assist with spontaneous volunteer management.
Those in the community needing assistance are asked to call 844-965-1386.
“Local, county, and state emergency services have requested the assistance of Team Rubicon after the severe flooding that has caused devastating damage to hundreds of homes and business,” said Gerald Auch, incident commander for the operation. “This devastation is located through the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Columbia counties, as well as into the Umatilla Tribal Reservation. We are honored to be able to assist the communities affected and hope to help them in their recovery efforts.”
— East Oregonian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.