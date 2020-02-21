ATHENA — The city of Athena has issued a warning for residents to boil their drinking water after tests showed signs of coliform bacteria in the city’s system.
“These bacteria will not likely make you sick but can be a concern for people with weakened immune systems,” an announcement from the city said. “As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation.”
Kenneth Faircloth, drinking water operator with Athena Public Works, was quick to work Friday morning as the city begins to “aggressively” chlorinate and flush its water system.
Coliform bacteria are organisms that are present in the environment and in the feces of all warm-blooded animals and humans, the city’s announcement said, and are not likely to cause an illness directly. Instead, the presence of coliform bacteria indicates the possibility of other disease-carrying organisms being in the water system.
“If disease-causing bacteria are present, the most common symptoms are gastrointestinal upset and general flu-like symptoms such as fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhea,” the city’s warning said. “Symptoms are most likely in children or elderly household members.”
The city first issued a warning Thursday night after preliminary tests showed signs of the potentially harmful bacteria in the water. A full test confirmed the contamination on Friday morning. The tests showed no signs of E. coli.
According to the city, the contamination is the result of Wildhorse Creek flooding earlier this month. Faircloth said the city regularly tests its water systems twice a month and the first test after the floods showed no contamination.
Athena’s water system has 500 connections throughout the city, according to Faircloth.
The last test that showed contamination occurred in 2017, Faircloth said, and a cycle of chlorinating and flushing the system removed it within a few days, which they’re hoping will be the case this time around too.
The warning has been posted on the city’s Facebook page, website and locations around the city, but the city asks that people help spread the message to those who may have yet to see it.
