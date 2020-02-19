UMATILLA COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the availability of $1 million in “quick-release” emergency funds Tuesday for federally eligible highways and bridges in Eastern Oregon that need repairs following severe flooding earlier this month, according to a press release.
“These funds are a critical first step in helping Oregon restore immediate transportation needs for communities in the areas affected by flooding,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.
The emergency funds will be used to reimburse the Oregon Department of Transportation for emergency repairs and work to prevent further damage throughout Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties.
Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for ODOT, said the funds are likely to be allocated to ongoing repairs along Interstate 84 between exits 182 and 188, where floodwaters eroded the foundation and caused the shoulder to collapse along the westbound lanes. Traffic in that zone has been reduced to one eastbound and westbound lane, and is under a speed restriction.
Strandberg said there is also maintenance work being done on a bridge along I-84 near Pendleton at exit 209, though it is expected to cause minimal, if any, traffic delays.
ODOT is also focusing on Highway 204 between Weston and Elgin, which is currently down to one lane between milepost 26 and 37 with a pilot car escorting traffic back and forth. This project remains challenging due to snow accumulation in the area, Strandberg said, and is unlikely to be completed until after the spring.
There was progress on Wednesday afternoon though, with ODOT announcing in a press release that the 11 miles of impacted road on Highway 204 is now open to commercial trucks, which were previously unable to travel along that stretch.
The funds are a “down payment on the costs of short-term repairs” as assessments continue to determine what long-term repairs are needed, the release said. As of Wednesday, Strandberg said he hadn’t heard an update on where those assessments were and whether ODOT was approaching an overall estimated cost in damages from the floods.
“They’re still crunching all those numbers and making sure everything is accounted for,” he said.
Once those numbers have been collected, Strandberg said they will be sent off to the state and federal government to see what additional financial assistance may be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.