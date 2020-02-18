PENDLETON — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and his staff knew from early reports of the floods in Umatilla County earlier this month that it wasn’t a typical one.
While past floods have required quick responses and brought communities together in Eastern Oregon, the scale and impact of the disaster earlier this month was beyond what he’d come to expect.
Over the weekend, Wyden got to see and hear for himself how the floods have affected the area in a visit to Pendleton that featured meetings with local government leaders, relief organizations, volunteers and victims.
“We’re 3,000 miles from D.C., so a lot of times folks feel like D.C. might as well be Mars,” Wyden said. “And I understand that. So it’s my job to kind of shorten the distance and cut through the red tape.”
Wyden started to shorten the distance in the immediate aftermath of the flood when he and his staff reached out to county leaders to offer support and check in.
“Politics aside, I don’t care about right or left, the senator cares,” Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said Saturday. “I appreciate that. We all appreciate that.”
Wyden’s visit started Saturday with a comprehensive briefing with leaders and representatives from local governments and organizations at the Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan began the briefing with a detailed account of the floods and the immediate response, along with where the situation rests now. When asked by Wyden, Rowan said a rough estimate of people still isolated at their residences due to damage from the flood is about 50.
After Rowan’s presentation, municipal and county leaders rose and spoke specifically about the devastation and financial costs their own communities are facing.
Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett told Wyden of the $4.8 million bill the city is looking at for necessary repairs to the levee and the impact on housing, along with $500,000 in costs the Pendleton School District is facing for damages to its baseball complex.
According to Shafer’s presentation on behalf of the county, projected costs for damages suffered by county roads and bridges is already at $25 million, and that’s with assessments yet to be completed in the areas surrounding Echo and Milton-Freewater.
Kat Brigham, chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Board of Trustees, said their assessments have shown about one-sixth of the reservation’s 3,100 residents were impacted by the floods.
She highlighted that some of the primary challenges facing those residents are compromised septic systems and groundwater wells that either have tested positive for bacteria or have yet to be tested at all.
Residents displaced by the floods have been provided rooms at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, and while only 10 stayed overnight on Friday, Birgham said they expect that number to rise as more people realize they can’t sustain themselves with compromised septic and water systems.
Milton-Freewater Mayor Lewis Key told of the tireless work local businesses put in to help save the city’s levee, but gave a rough estimate of $3 million in costs the city is facing due to damages to its dikes.
Echo City Administrator David Slaght noted that their small agricultural community was coming together in response to the floods, which became a consistent theme among presenters on Saturday.
When asked about the stories of heroism he’d witnessed and heard of during the floods and the following days, Corbett couldn’t hold back his emotions.
“It’s amazing the humanity of this community that comes out in a time like this,” he said.
After nodding along and asking the occasional question, Wyden thanked those who presented and vowed to help in anyway he could from Washington, D.C. From previous disasters Oregon has faced during Wyden’s time in office, he said the most important thing is getting numbers and requests in front of the federal government as fast as possible.
“What we’ve always done in Oregon and in this country is say, ‘When someone takes that kind of hit, we’re going to be there for them,’” Wyden said. “That’s my job.”
Wyden’s visit continued Saturday evening with a trip to the American Red Cross shelter, which closed Sunday morning after 10 nights of housing people displaced from the floods. According to Nadine McCrindle, the executive director for Central and Eastern Oregon in the organization’s Cascades Region, the final six people who stayed overnight Saturday all had recovery and housing plans in place.
Though there was a shortage when the floods first hit, McCrindle said the organization had more than 100 people walk through the shelter doors to sign up and volunteer in the recovery efforts.
“They’re the most heartfelt, beautiful people in the community that just wanted to help their neighbors,” she said.
During his tour of the shelter, Wyden met with and thanked a room of those volunteers for a willingness to support their communities.
“This is vintage Oregon,” Wyden said, smiling as he spoke to the dozens of volunteers. “When the community needs help, Red Cross volunteers step up.”
After meeting with those managing and responding to the floods on Saturday, Wyden spent Sunday morning touring Pendleton’s Riverview Mobile Home Estates and speaking with people who had their homes damaged. Though the initial reports revealed a devastating flood, seeing the destruction in person presented an even more tragic reality.
“To be able to see this now, you can’t do this job sitting behind your desk in D.C.,” he said after the tour. “You can read reports and hear accounts of damage and all the rest, but to see someone like the gentleman we just saw who lost his house and lost his car. He had nothing. Just nothing.”
Two blocks down from the trailer park on Northeast Anvidon Street, Wyden’s visit ended with a tour of Adrienne Wolf’s and Kristi Richmond’s house. Though they were lucky to have purchased flood insurance, unlike the others Wyden met on Sunday, the cutout walls blasted with air hoping to dry out any water that remains were a clear indication of the weeks and months of recovery ahead.
“We just want to get it out there that we are all in a world of hurt and we need help,” Richmond said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.