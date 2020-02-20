UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County has transitioned its emergency operations center into recovery operations and reduced staffing, according to a Thursday press release.
The county will continue to coordinate with municipalities, volunteer organizations and other agencies, the release said, but the phone lines at the emergency operations center will no longer be staffed.
Those in need of assistance should contact the Community Action Plan of East Central Oregon for donations at 541-276-1926, or an American Red Cross caseworker for immediate needs such as food or clothing at 541-215-2908.
Those who need help with debris cleanup or mold remediation can visit www.crisiscleanup.org or call 844-965-1386.
Roads in the Mill Creek area on Oregon's side of the border remain closed but are expected to be reopened on Friday, according to the release. Walla Walla River Road remains closed to all but local residents and emergency personnel. Bingham Road and others along the Umatilla River are now open up to Meacham Creek, and Cayuse Road is open to Thorn Hollow.
