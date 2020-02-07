“We will post to our social media and City Web page when the cleanup begins, at which time we will be encouraging the community to come together to help those who have been affected by the flooding,” read the statement.

In a news release issued Friday morning, city officials say that while they are very appreciative of the assistance being offered by those who have reached out to help, they are encouraging people to stay out of flooded areas and away from rising water.

PENDLETON — Officials with the City of Pendleton are cautioning citizens from going into flooded areas.

Where to get help

For those who have been forced to leave flooded homes, the need for food, clothing, shoes, a warm blanket is essential. There are local agencies and organizations prepared to lend a helping hand.

The City of Pendleton has set up a shelter at the Pendleton Convention Center for those displaced by flooding. The shelter is administered by the Red Cross. At this time, officials are advising against food donations at the shelter.

“We are encouraging people to not donate food, as Red Cross is leading the efforts and their policy is they cannot accept donated food to give to those they serve,” read a statement issued by the city. “We will notify people via website/social media when there is a need.”

Below is list some helpful contact information and the services provided.

American Red Cross

A shelter has been set up at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate in Pendleton. Anyone in need of assistance can simply show up for help. Find out information on what to bring to a Red Cross shelter here: https://www.redcross.org/…/disast…/find-an-open-shelter.html

Salvation Army

The Pendleton Salvation Army is providing vouchers for clothing, blankets and shoes for anyone who has been evacuated due to flooding and has need. Contact the Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave. in Pendleton; Telephone: 541-276-3369; E-mail: DeWayne.Halstad@usw.salvationarmy.org; Website: http://pendleton.salvationarmy.org

Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation

The Cmuytpama Warming Station will receive evacuees for urgent needs. The designated coordination centers is the Mission Gym, 73282 July Grounds Lane, Pendleton, OR 97801

A press release also stated the people impacted by the flood need donations of bottled water, batteries, flashlights, first aid kits, to-go containers, toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, laundry detergent and personal hygiene products.

Those wishing to volunteer or donate should contact Julie Taylor with the Department of Children and Family Services at 541-969-8413.

Blue Mountain Community College

The college has opened “The Den” food pantry to provide food to students in need. Also if students and their family need a shower, BMCC has opened its athletic locker rooms and shower facilities. Trailers and RVs can also be parked on campus lots.

Other Shelters

Echo: Echo Community United Methodist Church

Walla Walla: The Walla Walla County Fairgrounds has a shelter for those affected in the Milton-Freewater area.

— East Oregonian