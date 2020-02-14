PENDLETON — Heavy snowfall in the Blue Mountains coupled with rainfall in the following days led to devastating floods in Umatilla County a week ago. From destroyed homes and properties to lost pets and jobs, the flooding and its aftermath has affected residents differently throughout the region.
No matter how last week’s flood impacted them personally, hundreds waited in line Thursday at the Pendleton Convention Center, which was turned into a multiagency resource center, to connect those affected by the floods with whatever specific resource they needed.
“It’s pretty remarkable,” Chad Carter, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross, said as he looked over the dozens of booths spanning across the convention center auditorium. “It’s all this generosity of the community.”
The Red Cross, WorkSource Eastern Oregon and the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon partnered together to establish the resource center and bring in resources from all around the region.
With a line out the door, the Red Cross opened the center at noon for people to begin the process, which started with verifying individuals’ identities and residences. From there, volunteers with the Red Cross checked if the organization had yet to record a damage assessment for their property.
For those who had their property’s damage registered with the Red Cross as either “major” or “destroyed” — which is characterized using the same standards followed by assessments conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency — they received financial assistance in the form of a $125 preloaded debit card for each member of their household.
Those that didn’t qualify were connected with other resources available at the center, and those who had yet to have their properties assessed provided their addresses to the Red Cross. Dale Kunce, the chief executive director for the organization’s Cascades region, said there were volunteers on call who were able to go out on Thursday and assess people’s properties so they could receive immediate help.
“If we can’t get them qualified today, we’re going to be following up with them tomorrow or this weekend so that we can get them assessed and get them the help they need,” he said. “Today is not the only day for them to get assistance.”
CAPECO regularly provides a number of resources for those in need in the community, but the floods have only exacerbated the number of people in the community needing those resources. Juanita Daggett, who works for CAPECO and volunteers for the Red Cross, said the local organization is expecting to receive funding specifically for flood relief services and were there Thursday to begin connecting people with those services.
Services on site for CAPECO included housing, senior assistance, food and energy weatherization, which assists residents with utility payments.
Cheryl Baker came to the convention center Thursday specifically looking for a housing solution. A resident at Riverview Mobile Home Estates in Pendleton, Baker’s home suffered severe damage in the flood and has forced her to stay at a motel while she rips out the ruined carpeting.
Baker was accompanied by her sister, Robin, as the two waited to speak with the Red Cross and find out what could be done to get her out of the motel.
“I just want to make sure my sister is OK,” Robin said.
Tony Mahaffey is also a Riverview resident, but on Thursday he was just looking for some help in cleaning out his house. The surging floodwaters got into the skirting of his mobile home last week and the insulation needs to be torn out if it’s going to be salvaged.
“I have breathing problems and a skin condition,” said Mahaffey, who is a 68-year-old retired construction worker. “I can’t do it myself.”
Others came to the convention center looking for any help they could get.
Darin Beals doesn’t have an official address, but he spent the last few months living by the Umatilla River along Interstate 84 between Pendleton and Hermiston. There he had constructed a shelter and stored his paint supplies, which he used to do intricate custom paintings to sell to individuals and businesses in the area.
“These are all underwater now,” Beals said as he scrolled through the paintings he had taken photos of with his phone. “It’s just devastating man. My heart is sunk.”
Without an official address, Beals is unable to have any of the damage or losses he suffered assessed by the Red Cross. Without the assessment, Beals is unable to qualify for the $125 assistance provided by the Red Cross, either.
When it came time for Beals to speak with a Red Cross volunteer, he was frustrated when he was directed to CAPECO, which he was concerned would be too slow to provide him with assistance. But with some urging from the volunteer, Beals trekked over to the other side of the convention center and began scanning the various CAPECO booths.
After some banter with the volunteers, Beals began picking up and reading some of the brochures for potential services he could receive.
The floods have also impacted businesses in the region, requiring they either slow or stop operations altogether, which has cut valuable hours and jobs for local workers. WorkSource Eastern Oregon, which is a network of public and private partners in the region, was on site Thursday to help people navigate the next steps in their employment, whether that was registering for unemployment insurance or finding their next job.
To that end, the U.S. Census manned a booth on Thursday looking to recruit for the 400 job openings available in Umatilla County that start at $16 per hour.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development also had representatives on hand Thursday to help connect people and business owners with the loans and grants offered through its programs.
Other services included Lifeways, which was hoping to connect people with crisis counseling and medications, and the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter, which was handing out wet and dry food for cats and dogs, along with informing people about available resources if their animals were injured or lost during the floods.
Though many of the challenges facing the region’s flood victims will be a process to overcome, clothing was among one of the greatest immediate needs facing the community following the floods. So on Thursday, the convention center had an entire room filled with racks and tables of blankets and clothes that were free for anyone impacted by the floods to take.
While the road ahead for many of those affected by last week’s flood seems long, those at the convention center on Thursday are hoping it helped start the process to recovery.
“So much of today is about building a network so that moving forward we can identify any additional needs,” Carter said.
