PENDLETON — Lana Meacham and her mother, Judy Stewart, had just finished dinner at their mobile home off of Mytinger Lane on the Umatilla Indian Reservation Thursday evening.
That’s when they heard a knock on the door.
“My landlord came and knocked, asking us to leave,” Meacham said.
An official evacuation hadn’t yet been issued, but residents throughout the mobile home park were already leaving as flood waters rose from the Umatilla River and started to overtake the neighborhood. After the visit from their landlord, Meacham and Stewart quickly joined the exodus.
“I’m terrified of water,” she said. “There was no way I was staying.”
Meacham and Stewart gathered what few things they could carry and got out, but Meacham’s husband, Merle, refused to leave his home to the mercy of the rising waters despite strong recommendations from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department.
“I had pretty good faith that the water wasn’t going to get up the house,” Merle said.
Without a vehicle of their own, Meacham and Stewart couldn’t bring their two dogs with them and had to catch a ride from someone to the Pendleton Convention Center, where the American Red Cross established a disaster shelter for those impacted by the floods.
The mother and daughter were two of about 45 people who stayed overnight at the convention center on Thursday and are among the unknown number displaced by flooding throughout Umatilla County.
“You see it on the TV and your heart breaks for them,” Stewart said. “But you never expect it to happen to you.”
Both Meacham and Stewart live off of Social Security and are disabled. One of the two dogs Meacham left behind was her service dog, which she has to help ease anxiety. Without anywhere else to go, they were grateful to have a shelter at the convention center.
“I feel very blessed,” Meacham said. “I got a text, ‘Go to the convention center,’ and I was so thankful to get that text.”
Nadine McCrindle, executive director of the Eastern and Central Oregon chapter of the American Red Cross, said the region has seen an influx of volunteers in the last few months, which has been essential in their relief efforts following Thursday’s flood.
“It’s the community helping the community,” she said. “The wonderful thing about having our new volunteers is it means when a disaster happens, and you never know when a disaster will happen, we can respond immediately.”
According to Pat Beard, the convention center director, most of the 45 people who came to the shelter overnight dispersed and found other family or friends to stay with. However, about a dozen still remained Friday morning with no other places for refuge.
Linda Kelly, her partner, and her daughter, Stacy Rattray, have family in Hermiston and Stanfield but were unable to reach them due to flooding that hit those areas Friday morning and they remained sheltered at the convention center.
Kelly said the group has no clothes with them because she hadn’t even been home when water began to flood Pendleton’s Riverview Mobile Home Estates. Kelly first heard there was a problem through calls from concerned friends wondering if they were safe from the flood while she was driving home.
Kelly immediately called Rattray, who was home alone with their two cats, and began to explain to her what she needed to grab while trying to keep her calm. Rattray is independent and can fend for herself, Kelly said, but her developmental disability can make some stressful situations more challenging.
When Kelly arrived, the road to the park was already being shut down and authorities were beginning to help evacuate the neighborhood. Concerned about her daughter, Kelly reached out to law enforcement and let them know there was someone with disabilities that needed help.
Almost immediately authorities were there to help get Rattray from the home and the two were reunited. However, the family’s two cats remained at the home because they had yet to establish a shelter to take in pets.
“I hope they’re OK and there’s enough space for them above the water,” Kelly said. “Cats are resourceful.”
With the family altogether, they headed to the convention center along with Kelly’s service dog, Budda, who alerts Kelly when she is going to have a seizure. Beard said the convention center can take in people with cats and dogs thanks to the help of PAWS, the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter.
The Pendleton Round-Up Grounds are also helping shelter any large animals that were displaced by the floods.
American Red Cross volunteers working at the convention center said finding shelters that can take in animals is rare but essential because so many people will refuse to leave their pets behind. However, those in Pendleton were struggling with relatively no clean or dry clothing on Friday.
“I don’t think anybody has much clothing because we were so caught off guard,” Kelly said.
Though grateful for a temporary bed and the food and water provided by the American Red Cross, Stewart said it wasn’t easy adjusting to the shelter.
“It’s a little weird,” Stewart said. “I miss my bed. But all we can do is put our trust in God.”
Seated at a table in the makeshift reception room, the four women tried to remain jovial Friday morning as they joked about just how nice a hard drink of something would be. But Meacham struggled to keep her mind from drifting to her husband and dogs still at home.
“I’m a nervous wreck right now,” Meacham said as her hands began to shake and tears began flowing from her eyes. “I’ve never been through anything like this.”
The two families hadn’t met prior to the floods, but as Meacham’s emotions overtook her, Rattray stood up and wrapped her arms around her in an embrace.
“We’ll get through this,” Rattray said. “We’ll take it step by step and we’ll get through this. You’re my new friend.”
