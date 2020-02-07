Animal shelter seeking foster homes

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter/Pioneer Human Society is seeking volunteers and emergency foster homes for the several displaced animals due to flooding in the region.

Michelle Glynn, the PAWS shelter manager, said as of Friday afternoon there were seven dogs needing a place to stay and those needs are expected to grow in the days to come. Glynn said they are currently working to make space at the shelter to meet any needs but that they always are in need of additional volunteers and foster homes.

Those that wish to volunteer or serve as a foster home can call PAWS at 541-276-0181 or message them on Facebook.

— East Oregonian