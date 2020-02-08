MISSION — Kits for testing water for homes that rely on well water will be made available Sunday, according to a press release Saturday from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The kits will be available for pick up at 8 a.m. at the Designation Coordination Center in the Mission Gym, 73282 July Grounds Lane, Pendleton.
Staff from the tribes' Water Resources Department and Planning Department will be on hand to answer questions about septic tanks, water safety protocols and other precautionary measures.
The tribes also announced Saturday that it has several donated items available for those impacted by the floods.
According to a CTUIR social media post, there are blankets, baby wipes or diapers, clothing, water, food and more available for all those affected by the floods, not just members of the tribe.
Those in need of donations can check with the CTUIR's shelter and donation center at the Community Gym at 73282 July Grounds Lane in Mission, or can call Julie Taylor at 541-969-8413.
CTUIR is urging people to spread the message to those at Pendleton's Riverview Mobile Home Estates and throughout the rest of Umatilla County.
