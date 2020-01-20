PENDLETON — When the Pendleton City Council considered taking steps to sell property on the Umatilla River’s north bank in 2017, some nearby residents opposed the move.
The city never sold the land, and three years later, is in the process of figuring out the best use for it.
The city formed the North Bank of the Umatilla Advisory Committee to help address the issue, the committee will be holding a community meeting at the Pendleton Recreation Center’s Foundation Room on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
A committee press release lists many of the benefits of having the Umatilla River run through town: the Pendleton River Parkway on the south side of the river connects several parks and landmarks and provides exercise opportunities, the river attracts wildlife, making it ideal for hobbyists like birdwatchers and fishers, and the river waters and trees make it a prime cool-off spot in the summers.
But the city also admits there are problems surrounding the river, some of it on the north side.
A recent increase in the outdoor homeless population means illicit camps are sprouting up in more secluded areas along the river, sometimes creating fire hazards.
With little in the way of official paths that lead down to the north bank, people often trespass onto private property to access the north side of the river and leave behind trash that can create environmental hazards.
Debate also continues over how to best maintain the vegetation that grows along the river. While the herd of goats that graze along the river each year can prevent overgrowth from turning into a fire hazard, some residents say the lack of plants the goats leave behind hurts local wildlife.
The north bank committee hopes to solicit input and create “a shared vision” around how the city should utilize the area.
