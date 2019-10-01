UMATILLA COUNTY — For two years now, planners at Umatilla County have dreamed of a trail system that would string four of its west-side cities together. Next month, they’re holding workshops to hear from the public and get the ball rolling.
The Umatilla River Trails Project — which would connect Stanfield, Hermiston, Umatilla and Echo through a network of recreational trails — started coming to life in 2018, when the county received a technical assistance grant from the National Park Service.
“Local cities were doing their own work,” said county planning director Robert Waldher, “But there wasn’t any effort to connect these communities.”
The grant, administered by the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program, has assigned a technical expert to the project from the National Park Service. Stephanie Stroud from Seattle will provide planning assistance to the county.
One of the program’s previous projects was the 3,000-mile East Coast Greenway, which links cities from Maine to Florida. Umatilla County was previously involved in the Blue Mountain Regional Trail plan with the assistance program.
Waldher said the main objective of the project is to connect the already existing trail infrastructures that the cities may have with public land, although some private citizens have expressed an interest in opening up their properties.
“We’ve encouraged cities to continue with their own work,” Waldher said.
He said after the public provides input on the route, safety components and aesthetics of the project at the four October workshops, the county and cities will formulate a concept plan by early 2020.
The plan will have to be adopted by the four cities before the county can apply for grant funding to begin engineering the project.
Waldher said the project would open up access to the Umatilla River for fishing and kayaking, and possibly provide a safe commuting opportunity for bike riders. The trail system would also be able to be used for horseback riding, jogging and walking.
“These are great places for people to come for the day on their bikes, and stop at local shops. Local businesses can gain a lot by having a destination near a trail,” Stroud said.
She also noted that with a larger trail project like this one, people can expect the implementation to be fast for some parts of the route and slow for others depending on what sort of permits the county may need to obtain.
“This is an opportunity to highlight existing natural and historical resources,” Waldher said. “We have a pretty good story to tell here.”
The public open house workshops will take place from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Umatilla City Hall on Oct. 7, Echo City Hall on Oct. 8, Stanfield School cafeteria on Oct. 9, and at the Hermiston Community Center on Oct. 10.
