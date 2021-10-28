UMATILLA — The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District has placed its fire chief, Steve Potts, on paid leave amid an investigation into an “internal matter,” according to Kyle Sipe, chairman of the fire district board.
Sipe said two volunteers with the fire district recently met with him and had complaints about Potts. That prompted the board to place Potts on leave on Oct. 19 and hire a private investigator to look into the matter, Sipe said.
Sipe would not disclose any information about what the complaints were, nor why the board placed Potts on leave. He said he was “not at liberty” to discuss the ongoing investigation.
Potts did not respond to a call seeking comment.
Scott Stanton, chief of Umatilla Fire District No. 1, will take charge of the department for now, Sipe said.
Sipe, an instructional and robotics teacher with the Umatilla School District, could not elaborate on the investigation’s timeline and would not disclose any information about the investigator.
When the investigation concludes, Sipe said the board will analyze the findings and determine what to do next.
