The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District recently announced the hiring of new Fire Chief Todd Dormaier.

The district is a small, combination paid and volunteer fire department and emergency medical quick response service at 300 Sixth St. With seven paid staff, including the chief, URFPD handles more than 500 service calls per year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, but prefer business stories and human interest features to covering local government. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.