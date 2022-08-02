The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District recently announced the hiring of new Fire Chief Todd Dormaier.
The district is a small, combination paid and volunteer fire department and emergency medical quick response service at 300 Sixth St. With seven paid staff, including the chief, URFPD handles more than 500 service calls per year.
Dormaier started his career as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician with Yakima's West Valley Fire-Rescue in 2006, according to a statement from the district. He earned an associate’s degree in fire science and became active in the training division. This prepared him for his role as a training captain, when hired by West Benton Fire Rescue at Prosser in 2015. He rose to captain of operations three years later. This position allowed him to demonstrate leadership abilities, giving him the opportunity to serve as the department's acting chief.
Dormaier and his wife Ashli had their third daughter in 2020. They decided family life was the highest priority and formed their company, Ridge Top Iron, providing vehicles for fire suppression and prevention. This new endeavor allowed them more flexibility while raising their three children.
Fire service still was in the picture, according to Umatilla Rural Fire.
Dormaier joined Benton County Fire District 2 shortly thereafter as a firefighter, and was quickly promoted to lieutenant. While serving there, he also successfully managed Ridge Top Iron, fighting fires under contracts with various state and federal agencies.
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District posted the job for a new chief in March. The district in the fall of 2021 placed the former fire chief, Steve Potts, on paid leave amid an investigation into an “internal matter,” according to Kyle Sipe, chairman of the fire district board.
The district on July 12 reported hiring Dormaier.
Small but busy district
The district is a small, combination paid and volunteer fire department and emergency medical quick response service at 300 Sixth St. With seven paid staff, including the chief, URFPD handles more than 500 service calls per year. The district in recent weeks has taken on its share of emergencies.
A natural gas line break July 19 near Umatilla led to road closures and the evacuation of 16 residences. The district reported while crews were managing the pipeline incident, firefighters had a call out for natural cover fire threatening structures.
"On arrival, units found just that," according to the district's post on its Facebook page, and crew went into action, making access for suppression and alerting residences and evacuating homes in the path of the fire.
"No injuries and no damage, aside from burnt fence posts," the district reported.
And Sunday, July 31, Umatilla Rural Fire at 8:27 p.m. had a call out for a house fire on Rio Senda Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find fire over much of the single-story home and got to work suppressing the blaze. The fire district at 8:42 p.m. called for help from other agencies.
Irrigon Fire Department, Boardman Fire Rescue District and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 sent crews and equipment. In all, 16 firefighters were on the scene, five of those from Umatilla Rural.
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District crews cleared the scene at 1:42 a.m. Aug. 1. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The occupants of the home evacuate before firefighters arrived, according to Umatilla Rural, and there were no reports of injuries.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.