UMATILLA — Umatilla School District has opened registration for summer learning opportunities, including a six-week summer school.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can participate in a mix of traditional summer school and STEAM Camp (science, technology, engineering, art and math) from June 21 to July 29, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Meals and busing are provided.
Superintendent Heidi Sipe said they will be emphasizing a "screen free summer school" experience, with plenty of hands-on learning, field trips and outdoor activities.
Child care for students from kindergarten through fifth grade is available from June 21 to July 29 from 3:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. It is also available Aug. 1-13 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals are provided.
High school students can participate in credit recovery classes throughout the summer and have an opportunity to apply for summer internships for credit, some of which are paid. High school students interested in applying for an internship should email williamss@umatillasd.org.
Summer learning opportunities are being funded by several grants, Sipe said, and there is room for all of the district's students who would like to participate.
Registration forms and more information can be found at umatilla.k12.or.us/live-feed#1477972.
