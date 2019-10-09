UMATILLA — All students in the Umatilla School District are now eligible to enroll in a new wellness program.
The district is partnering with the Family Health Associates clinic in Umatilla, which opened last November, to provide the three-pronged program. Students will be able to receive child and adolescent well-care visits, vaccinations and acute care for symptoms like sore throats.
“We still have, and will continue to have, dental cleanings and vision screenings,” said Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe. “But this is is the first time we’ve been able to offer health services directly.”
For parents that have it, insurance will be billed for services. Vaccines and well visits will come with no out-of-pocket expenses, but acute care will have the same rates as an office visit and insurance will be billed if the parent has it.
According to a notice sent out to district parents, the schools will be able to provide transportation to and from school for appointments at the clinic. Parents will be notified if their child needs to come home.
Sipe said she hopes this relieves stress for working parents.
There is no charge from the district for appointments and transportation. Sipe said the district will be able to schedule same-day appointments.
Sipe said that last spring, the district began a request for proposal process, and that Family Health Associates was the only applicant for the program.
“Luckily, they had a really strong proposal,” she said.
Sipe said the clinic and the district have a profit-sharing agreement, and that any revenue generated beyond the cost of services will get split between the two entities. The district’s share will be put into a separate account that eventually will be used to fund mental health services.
“Our school counselors do a wonderful job, but some kids need specialized mental health services,” she said.
Sipe said the program was made possible in part with funding from Medicaid, and that inspiration for the program came from a conference Sipe attended last year about rural communities.
“I’m excited for this. Healthy students are healthy learners. I wish this had existed when I was a working parent,” she said.
