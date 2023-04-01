UMATILLA — Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe now is a member of the executive committee of the American Association of School Administrators, also known as The School Superintendents Association.
The school district in a press release Friday, March 31, announced Sipe was elected to a three-year term on the committee, which starts July 1.
AASA serves as the nation’s premier organization for public school district leadership, representing thousands of school system leaders throughout the U.S., according to the school district. The association's governing board elects the 22-member committee, which represents each region of the country. The committee meets quarterly and conducts the ongoing business of the organization.
“I see my role as an executive committee member to listen carefully and understand the region’s needs so I can ensure the AASA as a whole stands ready to support those needs, through advocacy, training opportunities and support for colleagues,” Sipe said. “I believe and live by the motto, ‘You can’t compete with me; I want you to win, too.’”
Sipe has been a member of AASA for almost 10 years and a member of AASA’s governing board since 2017. She also has been an executive board member of the Oregon School Activities Association since 2017 and served as president in 2020. She received the honor of Oregon superintendent of the year in 2016.
AASA was founded in 1865. It's headquarters are in Alexandria, Virginia. The association is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.aasa.org.
