UMATILLA — Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe said the district is pleased about the outcome of the vote Nov. 8 and the unofficial passage of the bond.

“We are thankful for the support we received from our voters for the bond," Sipe said in a press release Wednesday, Nov. 9. "Their votes indicate great news about their confidence in the district and for the exciting proposed bond projects we have planned. Thank you to all the voters who committed to student success in our community."

