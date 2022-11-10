UMATILLA — Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe said the district is pleased about the outcome of the vote Nov. 8 and the unofficial passage of the bond.
“We are thankful for the support we received from our voters for the bond," Sipe said in a press release Wednesday, Nov. 9. "Their votes indicate great news about their confidence in the district and for the exciting proposed bond projects we have planned. Thank you to all the voters who committed to student success in our community."
About 53.2% of voters (744) in the district supported the bond, while almost 46.8% (654) voted against it, according to unofficial results from the Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division.
Sipe also thanked the school board and all of those who worked hard on the district’s bond information campaign.
The bond will fund these district projects:
• A new fourth through sixth grade school building on South Hill including a full-sized gym and playing fields with room for expansion.
• Renovations to convert McNary Heights Elementary to a K-3 building.
• A new career technical education building at Umatilla High School with room for expansion.
• Renovations to the current shop space at Umatilla High School to convert it into elective and classroom spaces for Clara Brownell Middle School.
• Transition of Clara Brownell Middle School to a seventh-eighth grade building.
• Site projects, demolition, furnishings, equipment and bond issuance costs.
The bond will raise $45.2 million, and Umatilla School District will receive a matching grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program of $4 million. A total of $49.2 million will be used for projects.
