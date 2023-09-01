Alexander Gutierrez, second from right, instructs a group of campers in August 2016 on how to program a robot during the Greater Oregon Science Engineering and Math camp in Umatilla. The Umatilla School district won the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant again starting with the 2023-24 school year.
UMATILLA — The Umatilla School district won the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, providing $500,000 per year in federal funding toward the after-school program for five years. This is the district’s fourth time winning the grant.
A press release from the Oregon Department of Education said 100% of the amount will be given per year for the first three years, then 90% in the fourth year and 80% in the fifth year to help sustain programs after the funds end.
Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe said the grant is important in funding the k-12 program, which has been running since 2003. The program costs around $800,000 a year, she said, and is covered primarily by the 21st CCLC grant.
"If we didn’t receive the same level of funding that we did, then we would have had to reduce or modify our program," Sipe said. "Instead, we’re able to expand it in some different ways."
Students in the after-school program spend two hours after school taking classes, which Sipe said are closer to a student club than structured school classes. Classes typically are related to science, technology, engineering, arts and math and can range from lessons on solving Rubick’s Cubes to robotics.
"It’s an opportunity for students to really explore some content areas they wouldn’t get to during the day," Sipe said. "In a really hands-on, engaging environment."
Outside of student enrichment, Sipe said the program offers support to working families. She said child care in the area is difficult to find, and the program is a place for families to receive child care after school.
This year, Sipe said, the schools are able to partner with Community Counseling Solutions, an organization providing mental health services to Umatilla County and other Oregon counties, for the after-school program. Sipe said this partnership will make counseling more accessible to students.
"They’ll actually be able to have their counseling appointments and counseling opportunities during the after school time," she said, "which is really exciting because sometimes that’s hard for families to schedule."
The after-school program also includes opportunities for students looking to become educators to have classroom experiences. Sipe said students will take the Pathways to Education course, a class in partnership with Eastern Oregon University, in school and often become interns and then staff for the after-school program. She said many teachers who also are alumni of Umatilla schools taught in the after-school program during high school.
Sipe credited the program's reputation for quality as part of the reason for earning the 21st CCLC grant four times. She said the National League of Cities and the Arnold Schwarzenegger Foundation also have recognized the program.
"It’s really known for being a high-quality program that does a great job of engaging younger students," she said, "and also providing opportunities to older students."
She also said the number of students served is a factor as well, with 700 students a year in the program, or around half of the student population. When it first started in 2003, she said the program only served around 40 students after school.
