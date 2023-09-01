Umatilla gets five-year STEAM grant
Alexander Gutierrez, second from right, instructs a group of campers in August 2016 on how to program a robot during the Greater Oregon Science Engineering and Math camp in Umatilla. The Umatilla School district won the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant again starting with the 2023-24 school year.

UMATILLA — The Umatilla School district won the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, providing $500,000 per year in federal funding toward the after-school program for five years. This is the district’s fourth time winning the grant.

A press release from the Oregon Department of Education said 100% of the amount will be given per year for the first three years, then 90% in the fourth year and 80% in the fifth year to help sustain programs after the funds end.

