HERMISTON — The spirit of giving was in full effect at the Hermiston Walmart on Wednesday morning.
Officers from Umatilla Police Department brought 15 students from Clara Brownell Middle School in Umatilla to the store for their 15th annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Students, who might otherwise struggle to afford gifts for their families, were given money and a shopping buddy to help them buy Christmas presents.
Madison Fish, 14, was shopping with officer Katie Skillman in the toy aisle, browsing through games and puzzles for the perfect gift. She said her favorite part of the experience was "hanging out" with Skillman.
Skillman said Madison came prepared with a handwritten list of who she was buying for and what kind of things they liked.
"She knew exactly what she came here for," she said.
Skillman said it was nice to be able to build positive relationships with students in a situation where no one was in trouble and nothing bad had happened.
Varik Rosenburg, 12, and Christian Tejada, 13, were shopping with officer Robert Adams. Varik was excited about the gift he got for his brother, which he felt would help them have a fun time playing together, and the gift for his sister, which was based on a movie she loves.
"I'm really happy," he said.
During their Walmart visit students also got to say hi to Santa Claus and were provided with treats. After shopping, they planned to head back to the police station to wrap their gifts and eat lunch with their helpers.
Money for the gifts came from Walmart and the Umatilla Police Officers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.