UMATILLA — A Umatilla High School math teacher was reported missing on Feb. 27 and has not been seen in Umatilla since.
Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe said she reported Lorenzo Sanchez, 29, missing on Feb. 27. His roommates told her that he had not returned home the night before, which was unusual, and he has not reported to work since.
On Monday, the Cache County Sheriff's Office in Utah announced they had located Sanchez's gray Honda Accord in Providence, Utah, but had not located Sanchez.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. Undersheriff Jim Littlefield said Sanchez had taken some of his personal belongings with him when he left, but after the school district filed a missing persons report the sheriff's office has attempted to contact him through email and cellphone and received no reply, leading them to continue to list him as a missing person.
Littlefield said a family member in Colorado reported that Sanchez had sent them a Facebook message on March 7, but did not reply when they responded.
Sipe said a substitute has been covering Sanchez's classes, and counselors are available to speak with students who are upset. She said in addition to teaching math, Sanchez had been offering stress relief programs to students and taught a martial arts class at the after-school program.
"He was just a positive guy," she said.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office at 541-966-3600.
