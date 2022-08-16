The Hermiston City Council, the Umatilla City Council and the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners hold a special meeting May 23, 2022, in Hermiston to discuss Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing Project, or PATH, a solution to the local homeless problem. Stepping Stones of Hermiston Inc. on July 12 submitted the only bid to the operate the future facility.
UMATILLA COUNTY— After months of waiting, the Umatilla County transitional housing project has a contractor — and a start date.
Umatilla City Manager Dave Stockdale said the Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing Project, or PATH, received one bid after a period of waiting. The deadline for the initial bid was on July 12.
That one bid was from Stepping Stones of Hermiston Inc., a nonprofit that has been working on creating a homeless shelter in the area since 2020.
The plan is for the transitional housing project to be built on the corner of Lind and Bensel roads, Hermiston.
Stockdale said construction can begin once Hermiston annexes the southern part of Lind Road. He said 80% of the road is in the city.
With the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Martin v. Boise case in 2018 and the recent Oregon House Bill 4123 regarding homelessness, all areas that do not allow homeless camping must provide shelter by July 2023. With a projected completion date for the facility in mid-November. Project PATH will help keep Umatilla County complying with the law.
Beyond meeting the requirements of the law, Stockdale said the new housing project will allow for support for homeless individuals in the area. Project PATH will include manufactured offices, which Stockdale said is done, as well as individual quarters, common areas and meal facilities. There also will be a one-night sleep center for those needing somewhere to stay.
“Project PATH is going to give us a better way to manage housing,” he e said.
While the plan for the facility has not changed over the past few weeks, Stockdale said the bid has allowed the city to know more about security, lighting and transportation around the facility.
All that’s left to finalize the bid is a few more meetings and the chance for appeal processes. Stockdale does not foresee any hang-ups in the process, which will go to the Umatilla Planning Commission by Aug. 23. Then, the construction of a second chance for many western Umatilla County residents can begin.
“We don’t know what brought you to PATH,” Stockdale said, “We just know that you’re here.”
Stockdale said the facility should be open by Dec. 1 at the latest.
