Corrine Sams CRITFC oath.jpeg

Corinne Sams, member at large on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees, takes her oath of office July 28, 2023, as she enters her year as the chair of the board of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.

PORTLAND — Umatilla tribal leader Corinne Sams is the 2023-24 chair of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.

Sam took her oath of office at CRITFC's July 28 meeting along the Columbia River at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Washington, according to a press release. Outgoing CRITFC Chair Ron Suppah Sr. (Warm Springs) administered the oath, according to a press release from the commission.

