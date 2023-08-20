Corinne Sams, member at large on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees, takes her oath of office July 28, 2023, as she enters her year as the chair of the board of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
PORTLAND — Umatilla tribal leader Corinne Sams is the 2023-24 chair of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
Sam took her oath of office at CRITFC's July 28 meeting along the Columbia River at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Washington, according to a press release. Outgoing CRITFC Chair Ron Suppah Sr. (Warm Springs) administered the oath, according to a press release from the commission.
Sams serves as a member-at-large on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s governing body, the board of trustees. She won election to the board in December 2019 and began serving as ex officio member of the Umatilla Fish and Wildlife Commission and a CRITFC commissioner representing her tribe. When she was reelected in 2021 she assumed leadership of the Umatilla Fish and Wildlife Commission and became the CTUIR’s official CRITFC delegate.
Sams in the press release said she hopes to continue building on the strong partnership and collaboration between the four Columbia River tribes.
"I take on this responsibility, and I don’t take it lightly," Sams said after taking the oath of office. "This is very serious. We’re in a time where we’re literally fighting off extinction of our aquatic species. I know that we come here with a unified voice and I want to continue to strengthen that voice."
Sams joins CRITFC Executive Director Aja DeCoteau in an historic time for tribal women in leadership, according to the press release. With DeCoteau in the top staff position and Sams serving as chair, this is the first time in CRITFC history that women have simultaneously filled the roles of commission chair and executive director.
"All four of our member tribes bring important contributions to the CRITFC table," DeCoteau said in the press release. "I look forward to Chair Sams’s leadership as we navigate a number of major issues facing salmon, tribes, and the Columbia Basin. Chair Sams’ priorities of protecting our First Foods, addressing climate change, restoring salmon habitat and safeguarding treaty-reserved fishing rights will have far-reaching impacts on both the tribes and the region."
"I appreciate all the teachings shared over the last four years and all the words that have been spoken at the CRITFC table," Sams said. "I’ve listened and I’ve learned, I’m happy to carry on those words as well as carry on the work that CRITFC and each of our member tribes is doing."
"Being chair of the Commission is not an easy task," Suppah said of the change of guard. "I have watched and listened to Corinne these last several years, and I see that she is up to the job. I appreciate all the support I received from fellow commissioners and CRITFC staff, especially this past year and look forward to Chair Sams’ leadership."
The other CRITFC officers elected for the 2023-24 term were Jeremy Takala (Yakama) as vice chair; Ferris Paisano (Nez Perce) as secretary and Ron Suppah Sr. (Warm Springs) as treasurer.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.