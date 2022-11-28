Don Sampson, left, executive executive director of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, checks out the timeline of the tribes’ Department of Natural Resources with its director, Eric Quaempts, during the department’s 40th anniversary event Nov. 1, 2022, at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Mission.
Syreeta Azure, left, and Sadie Mildenberger, right, served hors d’oeuvres with a traditional Native twist as Michelle Thompson looks on Nov. 1, 2022, at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Mission, as the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Department of Natural Resources celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Kristi Yunker, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Human Resources wellness coordinator, selects a red osier dogwood from the tribes’ native plant nursery Nov. 1, 2022, at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Mission.
From left, Michelle Tias, Syreeta Azure and Sadie Mildenberger pose in the kitchen Nov. 1, 2022, at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Mission, during the 40th anniversary celebration of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Department of Natural Resources.
Lindsay Chiono, left, biologist for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Department of Natural Resources, prepares plants for display Nov. 1, 2022, at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Mission, for the DNR’s 40th anniversary while Toni Minthorn looks at a Native plant nursery pamphlet.
First Foods are on display Nov. 1, 2022, during the the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Department of Natural Resource’s 40th anniversary celebration at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Mission.
MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Department of Natural Resources celebrated its 40th anniversary with an open house Nov. 1 at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Mission.
“The CTUIR’s formation of the Department of Natural Resources in 1982 was one of many important milestones in the history of tribal governance progress,” said Eric Quaempts, DNR director.
Quaempts highlighted the many accomplishments of his department — which is the largest in the CTUIR — at the open house.
“I think it’s very important we remember those people, we acknowledge their dedication and their effort — their conviction,” Quaempts said. “We are standing on that today and we try to carry that work forward and somebody else is going to have to come along after us and keep doing that.”
CTUIR DNR plays a vital role in protecting and restoring air quality, water quality and quantity, habitats, First Foods and cultural resources throughout the CTUIR’s extensive areas of rights and interests.
“I’m proud to say that the work that all of you have done, the Natural Resources Department, our tribe is one of the most recognized natural resources departments in the country,” CTUIR Executive Director Donald Sampson said. “And when you look at the four tribes, the Columbia River Fish Commission tribes — the Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs and Nez Perce — we’re as big as any state fish and game agency in the country. That’s how powerful our people are today.”
Sampson reminisced about the days when fisheries budget was $50k annually and how much the department and tribal members have grown.
“We studied, we went to school and we’re doing the work on the ground and now we’re leaders,” he said. “This whole concept of First Foods, it’s very important to us. Our tribe has really transformed the view of natural resources, the view of our foods, of Tamánawit, the law that we follow. About our perspective of Indigenous people. We’ve transformed this across the country and all of you have been a part of that. I applaud you for doing that.”
