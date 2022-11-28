MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Department of Natural Resources celebrated its 40th anniversary with an open house Nov. 1 at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Mission.

“The CTUIR’s formation of the Department of Natural Resources in 1982 was one of many important milestones in the history of tribal governance progress,” said Eric Quaempts, DNR director.

