School buses drop off students in December 2018 at in front of McNary Heights Elementary School, Umatilla. Umatilla voters in the election Nov. 8, 2022, get to decide on a new $45.2 million general obligation bond to expand school infrastructure, including converting McNary Heights to a K-3 building.
UMATILLA — Umatilla voters in the Nov. 8 election get to decide on a new $45.2 million general obligation bond to expand school infrastructure.
The Umatilla School District School Board announced the proposal in a press release Tuesday, Sept. 13. The proposal will cost property taxpayers in Umatilla School District an average of $1.19 per $1,000 of assessed value. This would change the assessed value of all district general obligation bonds to $2.12 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is $1.01 per $1,000 of assessed value less than voters passed in 2016.
If voters pass the bond, the district would receive a matching grant of $4 million from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program, for a total of $49.2 million available for projects.
Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe and board members will offer Q&A sessions via Zoom and on-site each Monday in October from 6-7 p.m. for the community to view the proposals and ask any questions.
Passing the bond would allow the district to complete several proposed bond projects, including:
• A new fourth through sixth grade school building on South Hill including a full-sized gym and playing fields with room for expansion.
• Renovations to convert McNary Heights Elementary to a K-3 building.
• A new career technical education building at Umatilla High School with room for expansion.
• Renovations to the shop space at Umatilla High School to convert it into elective and classroom spaces for Clara Brownell Middle School.
Umatilla's population is growing. Sipe said city of Umatilla estimates 1,500 homes will be built in Umatilla during the next 10 years, resulting in an estimated increase of 500 students.
“The growth in Umatilla has been significant and shows no sign of slowing," she said, "so I’m hopeful that voters will see the decrease in cost from the 2016 bond and recognize that the $1.19/1,000 of assessed value we’re seeking this time in the proposed bond will likely reduce very quickly as well."
Sipe said the town's schools lack the capacity to serve this growth without new construction. An outside agency conducted a facility review to assess needs, and a community group created a long-term facility plan for the district.
"The community group worked to develop a plan to address the current facilities and growth expectations based on city of Umatilla housing growth estimates," Sipe stated. "We hope all Umatilla voters will become informed about our proposed bond."
In 2016, Umatilla School District voters passed a bond to renovate Clara Brownell Middle School and update systems, replace roofing and provide secure entry vestibules in each building. The estimated cost to voters was $3.133 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Due to the growth in the community since 2016, voters are paying 93 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for school related bonds instead of the previously passed $3.133 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Community growth allowed for the reduction in costs to individual taxpayers.
Under the new bond proposal, a median assessed home valued at $137,900 would pay an estimated increase of $164.10 a year. According to district information, if the Umatilla community continues to grow as expected, the $2.12 per $1,000 of assessed value will again reduce, as it did following the 2016 bond.
"If voters do not pass the bond, the district will not receive the $4 million grant from the state, the projects will not be built and taxes for the school district will not change," according to Heidi.
Umatilla City has been experiencing a boom of major housing developments in the last few years. Several large housing projects completed have added close to 200 homes off Powerline Road. Work recently started on a major project that will add 326 houses by the end of the year on an 81 acre site just west of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Grant Avenue.
