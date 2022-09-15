McNary Heights Elementary School
School buses drop off students in December 2018 at in front of McNary Heights Elementary School, Umatilla. Umatilla voters in the election Nov. 8, 2022, get to decide on a new $45.2 million general obligation bond to expand school infrastructure, including converting McNary Heights to a K-3 building.

UMATILLA — Umatilla voters in the Nov. 8 election get to decide on a new $45.2 million general obligation bond to expand school infrastructure.

The Umatilla School District School Board announced the proposal in a press release Tuesday, Sept. 13. The proposal will cost property taxpayers in Umatilla School District an average of $1.19 per $1,000 of assessed value. This would change the assessed value of all district general obligation bonds to $2.12 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is $1.01 per $1,000 of assessed value less than voters passed in 2016.

