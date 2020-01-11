UMATILLA COUNTY — When Oregon created the “motor voter” bill, which automatically registers people to vote when they get an Oregon driver’s license or update their address with the DMV, the move was hailed as a progressive step to increase voter registration.
A look at turnout rates for unaffiliated voters in the state suggests there is still some work to be done to get those less-motivated voters to turn in a ballot, however.
Kim Lindell, who oversees elections in Umatilla County, said she hasn’t tracked individual “motor voters” to check if they have started turning in a ballot since being automatically registered. But what she has noticed is an overall trend:
“Registration continues to rise, but turnout has not,” she said.
When the state registers voters using DMV information, it makes them unaffiliated by default. In order to register to a specific party, the voter must take the initiative to return a postcard mailed to them after registration or change their affiliation online.
That practice contributed to Umatilla County’s number of unaffiliated voters going from 8,424 in October 2015, before the law took effect, up to 18,510 as of October 2019.
So do Oregon’s unaffiliated voters vote?
Not many do during the primaries, according to data from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
During the May 2018 primaries, 13.8% of unaffiliated voters in Oregon turned out for the primary, compared to 47.3% of Republicans and 43.8% of Democrats. In May 2016, only 20.7% of unaffiliated voters turned in their ballots, compared to 69.4% of Democrats and 60.8% of Republicans.
Lindell said one reason unaffiliated voters likely turn out in much lower numbers in the primaries is that they see far fewer choices on their May ballot than those registered to a party. Oregon’s two main political parties hold closed primaries for partisan races, such as president or senator, meaning only people registered to their party can vote on which candidate will represent that party in the general election.
“They’re written out of the process,” Lindell said of unaffiliated voters. “They’re not nominating someone forward that they hope to see on the ballot in November.”
She said even if someone didn’t like the choices a party is presenting, if they belong to a party they at least have the option to write someone in. Some registered Republicans in Umatilla County wrote in Hillary Clinton’s name during the Republican primary election in 2016, for example.
Turnout data from general elections suggests many unaffiliated voters still don’t turn out for the elections in which their ballot looks exactly the same as any Republican’s or Democrat’s choices, however.
In November 2018, 47.5% of unaffiliated voters in Oregon turned in ballots for the general election, compared with 81.8% of Democrats and 81.1% of Republicans. In November 2016, 61% of unaffiliated Oregon voters turned in a ballot for the general election, compared with 87.9% of Democrats and 89.3% of Republicans.
In Umatilla County, overall turnout rate is lower than state averages, but unaffiliated voters still turn in their ballot in relatively lower numbers than their peers belonging to a party. In Nov. 2018, 34.7% of unaffiliated voters in Umatilla County voted, compared with 69.4% of Democrats and 77.2% of Republicans.
While the motor voter bill may have increased the number of unaffiliated voters — and, by extension, the ratio of unaffiliated voters who don’t turn in ballots — turnout numbers from 2014 and 2012, before the motor voter law went into effect, suggest even those unaffiliated voters who took the initiative to register themselves are less likely to send in a ballot.
During the 2014 general election 57.6% of unaffiliated voters in Oregon turned in ballots, compared with 77.2% of Republicans and 75.9% of Democrats. In the 2012 general — a presidential election — 71.7% of unaffiliated voters turned in ballots compared with 86.3% of Republicans and 87.9% of Democrats.
Lindell said she and other elections managers in the state face a lot of unknowns for the election this May. While it won’t technically be the first presidential primary since the motor voter bill passed, in spring 2016 the law was brand new and few people had been automatically registered yet.
Theoretically, a tight race for the Democratic nomination for president could spark a sudden interest in voting for large numbers of people who were automatically registered as unaffiliated in the last few years. They would have until 21 days before the May 19 election to change their party affiliation, even though the elections office gets started on preparing ballots and stuffing envelopes far before then.
“I’m thinking, what if people all decide to do it on the 21st day before the election? ... For me, it’s kind of scary not knowing what to expect,” Lindell said.
For anyone who is wondering if they were automatically registered to vote, if they have the correct mailing address on file with the elections office or what their official party affiliation is, they can check or update their registration online at oregonvotes.gov, contact the Umatilla County elections office at 541-278-6254 or visit the office at 216 S.E. Fourth St., Suite 18, in Pendleton.
