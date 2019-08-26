LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners is requesting the state address six issues in the event the proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line is approved despite the county’s objections.
The construction of the proposed B2H project through Union County could make the county more vulnerable to wildfires, road damage, the spread of noxious weeds and the loss of viewsheds, according to a letter submitted by the board of commissioners to Kellen Tardaewether, a senior siting analyst for the Oregon Department of Energy, which has a big influence on determining the fate of the B2H transmission line in Oregon.
The Boardman to Hemingway transmission line would run for 300 miles from Boardman to the Hemingway substation in Southwest Idaho. The line would be built by Idaho Power, which is leading the B2H project with major assistance from the Bonneville Power Administration and PacifiCorp. It has been contended that the county will not benefit from the transmission line yet will be severely impacted by its construction and presence.
Major requests made in the Union County Commissioners’ letter, which was approved and signed by Commissioners Paul Anderes, Donna Beverage and Matt Scarfo, include requiring that the firm doing the B2H work, likely Idaho Power, contract with a Union County wildland firefighting company that meets Oregon Department of Forestry or U.S. Forest Service qualification standards. The commissioners’ request calls for the wildland firefighting company to have an engine and crew on-site during all construction activities outside of multi-use areas. Multi-use areas are gravel lay down yards where heavy equipment is kept at work sites while a project is underway, Beverage said.
Having wildland firefighters on hand would be critical, the letter says, because of the nature of the county’s topography and the risks posed by construction work.
“Union County is comprised of terrain that can be challenging to reach by emergency vehicles and during the summer months is usually under a high industrial fire precaution level. Since the building of a new 500kv high voltage transmission line in Union County is not a normal activity or occurrence, we feel there could be a greater potential for wildland fires because of the increased construction activity level in our county,” the commissioners wrote.
