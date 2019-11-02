LA GRANDE — If either challenger in the race for Union County sheriff wins, he would have to spend at least a few weeks in Salem for training.
Bill Miller, 53, of Elgin, and Shane Rollins, 45, of Cove, aim to oust Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen, who seeks a fifth term. Miller and Rollins have plenty of law enforcement experiences, but they lack a critical component for being a sheriff in Oregon: police officer certification.
The challengers said they can work out a way to deal with that if they win. Miller said he would have to attend a couple of weeks of courses to reactive his certificate. Rollins, however, would spend 16 weeks training at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Rasmussen, meanwhile, has certificates from basic to executive and all in good standing.
Oregon Revised Statute 206.015 sets out the qualifications for sheriff: Candidates must be at least 21; have at least four years experience, either as a full-time law enforcement officer or a mix of work and post-high school education; and candidates cannot have a felony conviction or other convictions preventing them from obtaining police officer certification. Sheriffs have up to a year to obtain that certification.
If a sheriff fails to follow through, the county declares the office vacant.
Jason Myers, executive director of the Oregon State’s Sheriff’s Association, said while the law provides that grace period, a sheriff “absolutely must” complete certification at the academy.
Marsha Morin manages the Criminal Justice Certification Program for the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, which is in charge of the academy. Each of the Union County sheriff candidates meet the eligibility requirements to run for the office, she said, but that assessment does not check the box for certification.
“We’ve had a couple of sheriffs come through the academy,” she said. “It’s not common by any means, but it does happen. They usually have out-of-state experience.”
She also said those sheriffs obtained the certification.
Miller left the Union County Sheriff’s Office in August 2018 for a job in parole and probation and has the certificate for that job, according to the Oregon Criminal Justice Information Records Inquiry System, the state’s online searchable database of law enforcement and emergency services personnel certification and training. But that certification cannot substitute for the police officer requirement, and Miller’s police officer credentials are out of date.
Miller said the way he understand it, as sheriff he would have to return to the Public Safety Academy for two weeks of training on criminal law to reactive his certification.
“All I have to do is go back and refresh it,” he said.
Just how he would manage the sheriff’s office from Salem remains a question. He said that answer would depend in part on his evaluation of the administrative roles in the sheriff’s office. He said he was confident he could remain in communication and work with staff to ensure smooth running if he was out of the office.
Rollins said while he could seek a waiver to the academy’s 16-week long basic police course, he is ready to dive into education as sheriff.
“I feel it’s better for me to go through the academy to learn the laws of Oregon,” he said. “Plus, that would build a bit of trust with the deputies knowing I went through the the same academy they did.”
Morin with DPSST said there is no guarantee when it comes to waivers.
“It’s a case-by-case basis if we’re going to approve it or not,” she said.
If either challenger wins, Union County would pay for their time at the academy. The sheriff is the county’s top paid official with an annual salary of $90,723.
Rasmussen said while a lot of people think they can do the work of the sheriff, it takes a “boots-on-the-ground” approach to build trust with the community and staff. He said the recent unanimous endorsement from Union County Law Enforcement Association supporting his re-election shows he is doing just that.
County Clerk Robin Church said Union County has not had a sheriff’s race with three candidates since the 1980s. March 10, 2020, is the deadline to file for candidacy in the primary election. Plenty of time for more challengers to step in.
