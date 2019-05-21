The railroad looms large in Hermiston's past, but it will likely play a much smaller role in the city's future.
Union Pacific Railroad filed notice with the state on Tuesday that it will lay off up to 195 employees at the Hinkle Rail Yard in Hermiston and close the yard's supply warehouse and mechanical shop. It stated the 195 layoffs would be completed by July 19 and are expected to be permanent. They come on the heels of scores of other layoffs that took place between October 2018 and March.
Mayor David Drotzmann said his conversation on Tuesday with UP spokesman Aaron Hunt was a difficult one. The city of Hermiston's June 2018 financial report listed Union Pacific as one of the city's largest employers at the time, estimating the company employed about 500 people at Hinkle. Drotzmann said it was his understanding the latest layoffs will leave between 40 and 45 employees.
"It was both a conversation of frustration and sadness to realize an organization that has made such an impact on the community over the last 25 years is reducing to one eighth of what it was," he said.
He said the loss of so many jobs in the community will have an economic impact as families move away or cut back their spending significantly while facing unemployment. But he said he was more concerned about the "traumatic" impact on individuals and families.
"Those were good-paying jobs with great benefits," he said.
After more than 80 employees were laid off during the fall of 2018 and winter 2019, UP spokesman Tim McMahan declined to share how many employees Hinkle had, but said that UP had 1,506 employees throughout Oregon. He again declined to answer questions on Tuesday about the number of employees who will remain at Hinkle or what operations will continue there, but stated that some of Hinkle's operations would be moved to yards in Portland; Spokane; Ogden, Utah; Pocatello, Idaho and Nampa, Idaho.
"The workforce reduction is the result of accelerating (Union Pacific's) continuous improvement plan and implementing Precision Scheduled Railroading principles," he wrote in an email.
Union Pacific announced its Unified Plan 2020 last year, with the stated goal of improving efficiency. It announced record earnings in 2018 of more than $6 billion.
State Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, called the cuts "devastating" for the area.
"These are good family wage jobs with benefits," Smith said. "That job loss is going to have a significant economic effect throughout the region.”
George Murdock, chair of the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, said Union Pacific has long been a "major employer" in the county, and while he appreciates the company's efforts at efficiency the loss of so many jobs will have a significant impact on the county.
"These are the kind of jobs people occupy for an entire career, so their loss is particularly acute," he said. "I had heard rumors that it was a possibility but had hoped it was only a rumor."
Murdock said his understanding was that Union Pacific would continue to have a presence at Hinkle and the county will remain a major freight route. He said it will be important to work with "Union Pacific, the unions that represent the employees, and other related agencies in dealing with the impact this has on the employees and their families."
Drotzmann pointed to the closure of the Simplot plant in 2004 and the closure of Hermiston Foods in 2017 as an example of times that Hermiston lost one of its largest employers but continued to grow.
"This community is really resilient," he said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
