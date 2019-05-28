WASHINGTON – Union resident Margaret Sheehy has been accepted into the Peace Corps and will depart for Benin on June 10 to begin training as a health volunteer.
“The Peace Corps promotes a lot of values that I hold, including service, intercultural awareness, opportunity to travel and live in a different country, and of course, peace," Sheehy said. "Peace Corps will serve as a bridge between my college education and my career post-college, and I feel lucky to have an opportunity to do something meaningful that will help me develop practical skills and professional attributes."
Sheehy is a graduate of Union High School and the University of Portland, where she earned a bachelor of arts in social work, psychology and Spanish in May. Prior to joining the Peace Corps, she held a variety of residence hall positions while in college, including as a service and justice coordinator who provided students with service opportunities at local organizations. During her senior year, she worked as an intern at the Marie Smith Center, a day center for older adults with functional or cognitive impairments.
During the first three months of her service, Sheehy will live with a host family in Benin to become fully immersed in the country’s language and culture. After acquiring the necessary skills to assist her community, Sheehy will be sworn into service and assigned to a community in Benin, where she will live and work for two years with the local people.
Sheehy joins the 184 Oregon residents currently serving in the Peace Corps and more than 6,547 Oregon residents who have served in the Peace Corps since 1961.
