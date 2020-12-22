HERMISTON — If you’ve been in the neighborhood of Highland Avenue and Seventh Street lately you may have spied an unlikely pair — Santa and his nemesis, the Grinch.
Santa, otherwise known as Doug Minton, was seen earlier this fall handing out candy from a house in the same neighborhood, to the delight of trick-or-treaters.
“I asked the kids if they are behaving and getting ready for Christmas,” Minton said.
As Christmas got closer, Minton said it was so much fun that he started going out on the street corner to wave to kids walking and driving by. Then, the Grinch let Santa know he wanted in on the action.
“One evening, a couple weeks ago, I was getting ready to go down and wave to the kids and the Grinch showed up — so now when he’s ready, I’m ready.” Minton said.
The kids and parents are enjoying themselves with the visit from these two classic American Christmas characters, and have become a favorite photo opportunity.
“Someone driving by will stop and ask if their kids can get a photo with us,” Minton said.
The pair is busy this time of year, but has been seen from late morning to late afternoon waving to those traveling through the neighborhood. They’ve even been out in the evening, while people are driving around to view light displays.
Minton said they’ve even had a visit from the Hermiston Police Department.
“The Grinch, well you know how he is, he didn’t know whether to run or stick around,” he said, “Yet, he clearly states his heart is the biggest in the city.”
The Grinch, who is keeping his identity secret, said some of the younger children don’t warm up to him like they do to Santa, adding it’s likely because they haven’t seen the end of his movie.
“Now sometimes Santa gets awfully mad at me because some of the younger ones scream when they see me,” the Grinch said. “I have to remind them after the tree comes sledding down the hill I wasn’t that bad a guy after all.”
The pair could be seen one more time before Christmas, so be on the lookout.
Minton said he first donned a Santa suit to greet trick-or-treaters when he and his wife, Ann, lived on Prickly Pear Drive. When they moved to their new house, he answered the door as Batman on Halloween.
“My wife thought I was crazy, but she had a great time all evening watching how the kids reacted,” he said.
The next year, Minton said he told his wife that he needed a Santa suit and she ordered one for him. “Now she’s a believer,” he said.
And she’s not the only one. Minton said his grandchildren, Mackenzie and Noah, come over every time he dresses in the red and white suit. “My grandson is pretty pleased he has a Papa Santa,” he said.
Recently retired, Minton said he and the Grinch are enjoying themselves about as much as the families who come by to visit them.
“I just thought that doing this would spread a little cheer, since I have the time. We get a lot of smiles,” Minton said.
