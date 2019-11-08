HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported making two arrests this month with a connection to cattle.
Deputy Trevor Limburg was on patrol Sunday on Powerline Road near Umatilla when he observed a truck hauling a trailer with cattle inside. The sheriff’s office reported the truck and trailer “was weaving heavily all over the road across both lanes.”
Limburg stopped the rig and contacted the driver, Alberto Frias Madrigal, 50, of Hermiston.
He showed signs of alcohol consumption, the sheriff’s office reported, and Limburg smelled the odor of alcohol coming from him.
Madrigal also performed “very poorly during the field sobriety tests,” according to the sheriff’s office, and Limburg arrested him for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Madrigal’s family member arrived to retrieve the truck, trailer and cattle. Limburg cited Madrigal for the DUII and reckless driving and released him to the relative.
The sheriff’s office also reported a deputy nabbed a man who was trying to steak a cattle chute.
Deputy Cody Marcum on Friday, Nov. 1, took a report involving the attempted theft of a hydraulic cattle chute from a farm supply business near Hermiston.
An employee arrived at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 and found two men wearing black ski masks in back of the business who had attached the large cattle chute to a hitch on a small, 2008 Nissan Versa sedan. The employee told the suspects to stop, and they unhooked the cattle chute and sped off.
But the witness jotted down the Washington license plate on the car and gave a detailed description of events to the deputy. The sheriff’s office checked records and found the plate number did not belong on the Nissan, while the correct license plate for the car was an Oregon plate belonging to Eric Nava, 24, of Hermiston. Nava also matched the employee’s description of one of the suspects.
A Hermiston police officer Monday stopped Nava’s vehicle and contacted the sheriff’s office. Deputy Nathan Rankin arrived and noticed the bogus Washington license plate inside Nava’s vehicle. Nava gave his consent to search the vehicle, and Rankin found a black ski mask along with drug paraphernalia.
While Nava denied any involvement in the crime, according to the sheriff’s office, he could not explain the items in his vehicle. Rankin booked Nava into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for criminal trespass, first-degree attempted theft and second-degree burglary.
