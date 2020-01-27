PENDLETON — There have been a number of unverified or debunked sightings of the psychiatric patient who walked away from a residential treatment facility in Pendleton earlier this month, but the man remains missing with minimal leads, according to Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts.
“There have been a series of reported sightings both in this jurisdiction and around the state of persons fitting his physical description,” Roberts said. “But so far they have all been unverified or disproven.”
Thaddeus Ziemlak, 36, left Salmon Run, a residential treatment home under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board, on a planned recreational outing to the area of Walmart and Safeway on Southwest Court Avenue the afternoon of Jan. 5.
Ziemlak, who was found guilty except for insanity for shooting and killing his mother at their Eugene home in 2004, was utilizing his conditional release privileges that allowed him to take unsupervised trips into the community, but he never returned to the facility that day.
Roberts said his department has worked extensively with the security review board, Salmon Run, other local mental health providers, and relatives of Ziemlak in an attempt to locate him. He added that the people who now occupy the home in Eugene where Ziemlak murdered his mother have been contacted as well.
Ziemlak twice pleaded guilty to escaping from facilities in the past, according to court documents, and in 2006 he fled from the Oregon State Hospital in Salem and was later found in Wenatchee, Washington.
Alison Bort, executive director of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board, said the board had no updates to provide on the search for Ziemlak.
According to the review board’s initial press release, Ziemlak is a white man who stands 5-feet-10 and weighs about 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair and green eyes. He has many acne scars. Ziemlak was last seen wearing a black, zip-up sweatshirt with a hood, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black, beanie-style hat. He wears wire-rimmed glasses and normally walks with his head down. He also was carrying a black backpack.
Ziemlak was stable when last seen, the release stated, but currently is considered a danger to others. He has a history of drug abuse, which can exacerbate his symptoms. The board urges anyone who sees Ziemlak to call police immediately, but not to approach him.
Roberts said there’s been only one reported sighting of Ziemlak within Pendleton and it was verified to be false, but he doesn’t want to discourage anybody from reporting any signs of someone matching Ziemlak’s description.
