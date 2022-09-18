MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reported the officer involve shooting Sunday morning, Sept. 18, on the reservation resulted in the death of a tribal member.
"The CTUIR Board of Trustees understands this is a very unfortunate and tragic event, and they share their deepest condolences to the family and the entire tribal community," according to a press release Sept. 19.
The FBI the night of Sept. 18 reported the shooting "is alleged to involve an officer of the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation."
The tribes reported the investigation is ongoing, so details are limited.
"CTUIR is working diligently with law enforcement agencies to provide information as it becomes available," according to the latest update.
"The BOT also acknowledges the duty and responsibility of the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, as well as local law enforcement, to protect the safety of our tribal citizens and community members," the press release stated. "The BOT reminds the community that grief counseling and support services are available at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center by calling 541-966-9830."
