MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reported the officer involve shooting Sunday morning, Sept. 18, on the reservation resulted in the death of a tribal member.

"The CTUIR Board of Trustees understands this is a very unfortunate and tragic event, and they share their deepest condolences to the family and the entire tribal community," according to a press release Sept. 19.

