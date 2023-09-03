HERMISTON — Fire crews were expected to hold the line overnight on a wildfire that began Sunday, Sept. 3, near the Highway 395 and Bensel Road area in Hremiston as they wait on state relief resources that were expected to arrive by morning.
According to the Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, fire crews at 10 p.m. were still battling a blaze that forced evacuations and at one point was 5 square miles. The UCFD1 also stated that a “multitude of aircraft” had been brought in to work the fire until dusk.
According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, at approximately 9:30 p.m. it mobilized structural firefighting resources to the Bensel fire after Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act.
“With the declared conflagration, OSFM will mobilize structural firefighters, equipment, and the Green Incident Management Team,” the OSFM stated. The management team mobilizes primarily to fire incidents that threaten lives and structures, according to Oregon.gov.
The OSFM also stated it mobilized fire boss air tankers and a helicopter to support firefighting efforts. Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation orders were in place through the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office for homes threatened by the fire.
The evacuations were to remain effective through the night, according to the UCSO.
“The OSFM’s Green Incident Management Team will be briefed and assume unified command of the Bensel Fire at 8 a.m. on September 4, 2023,” the UCSO stated. “At that time evacuations levels will be re-assessed.”
The UCSO around 6:30 p.m. issued a Level 3 evacuation — leave immediately — for north of Bensel and Progress Road across Highway 730 to the Columbia River and east of Bud Draper Road to and including Salmon Point.
A Level 2 evacuation— be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice — was issued for the Hat Rock community and Yacht Club and included the McNary area north of Hwy 730 to the river between Williamette Avenue and Bud Draper Road.
A Level 1 evacuation — be ready — was issued for the McNary area north of Highway 730 (Sixth Street) to the river between Devore Road and Williamette Avenue.
The UCSO also issued a Level 3 evacuation notice in Hermiston on Bowden Lane Between Sagebrush and Bensel Road and including Alpine Drive.
Law enforcement and search and rescue personnel were going door to door to notify residents.
“Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until conditions are safe,” according to the UCSO. “This fire is moving, if you are in the area, don't wait to evacuate if you feel unsafe.”
A shelter has been opened at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, for those needing shelter due to the evacuations.
