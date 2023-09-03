HERMISTON — Fire crews were expected to hold the line overnight on a wildfire that began Sunday, Sept. 3, near the Highway 395 and Bensel Road area in Hremiston as they wait on state relief resources that were expected to arrive by morning.

According to the Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, fire crews at 10 p.m. were still battling a blaze that forced evacuations and at one point was 5 square miles. The UCFD1 also stated that a “multitude of aircraft” had been brought in to work the fire until dusk.

