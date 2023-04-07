 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Former Pilot Rock firefighters report 'hostile' behavior in resignations

Reilly Miller, center, walks through proper fitting of an air system with a pair of recruits, March 10, 2022, during a training session at the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District station in Pilot Rock. Miller, her husband, Douglas Miller, and their daughter, Truvy Watson-Miller, resigned from the district on Feb. 23, 2023, citing a hostile work environment.

PILOT ROCK — The three volunteer firefighters who resigned from the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District in February cited a hostile work environment for their reason for leaving.

Lt. Reilly Miller, training officer, her husband, Lt. Douglas Miller, fleet mechanic, and their daughter, firefighter Truvy Watson-Miller, submitted their resignations Feb. 23. The East Oregonian obtained the resignations through a public records request.

