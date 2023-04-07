UPDATE: Former Pilot Rock firefighters report 'hostile' behavior in resignations

PILOT ROCK — The three volunteer firefighters who resigned from the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District in February cited a hostile work environment for their reason for leaving.
Lt. Reilly Miller, training officer, her husband, Lt. Douglas Miller, fleet mechanic, and their daughter, firefighter Truvy Watson-Miller, submitted their resignations Feb. 23. The East Oregonian obtained the resignations through a public records request.
Equity on Fire, a California nonprofit that claims it works to address systemic discrimination within the fire service, alleges Pilot Rock Fire Capt. Brian Hemphill is the figure responsible for the resignations.
"They've been retaliated against by Hemphill," Equity on Fire co-founder Lauren Andrade said. "They couldn't get shifts and had their responsibilities taken away."
Pendleton and Pilot Rock Fire Chief Jim Critchley said the departures left the PRFD without a full stable of leadership. He contended their reason for leaving was more complicated than the story Equity on Fire laid out.
"The resignations were because they didn't feel they were wanted," Critchley said. "It wasn't a specific event, it was that they didn't feel like they were wanted. Pilot Rock Fire Department wants people that will focus on the community in order to help the community.
What the resignations say
The resignations, however, give different reasons from what Critchley said.
"Unfortunately, this resignation is due to the hostile work environment I have been experiencing since reporting sexual harassment and retaliation," according to the resignation letters of Reilly and Douglas Miller. "My leadership has behaved hostile toward me since filing my claim and I can no longer keep coming into the department under these conditions."
They also state the situation caused them "significant mental health issues."
Watson-Miller in her resignation stated despite her parents leaving, she came to drill and "was going to stay, learn and follow a long dream I have had."
But she when entered, she said, a man took her gear and refused to allow her to wear the same boots and coats as others. The Blanc Firm of Pendleton, attorneys for the fire district, redacted the name of the man.
"He has made several snide and rude things to me since I joined and make me feel uncomfortable anyway," her resignation continues. "He asked me to spell my name today. When I told him it was Miller, he threw his pen and turned away from me and ignored me."
And with that, she added, she would not work with him again and resigned immediately.
Critchley not concerned with departures
The three resignations have left the fire protection district with 10 volunteer firefighters to draw from, but Critchley said he was not concerned, as three other community members already have asked to either be reinstated or start working in the PRFD.
"We lost personnel that had skills that we were using and that we appreciated, we'll have to train to build those skills back up," he said. "It's a volunteer group though, and turnover is part of the fire service, especially the volunteer fire service."
Critchley said he does not anticipate that the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District will be under strength for long, as its board of directors voted on two applications March 7 and will continue to process more into the next few weeks. Once the new personnel are hired, he said, training can begin again and it won't be long until the fire district is back to full strength.
It's all a veiled opportunity for change, Critchley explained, as it has long been his perspective that Pilot Rock Fire District could do with bringing up national firefighting standards in training and coordination.
"I don't want to make the Pilot Rock Fire District into Pendleton 2.0," Critchley said. "Pilot Rock has a lot of pride in its fire department and I want to maintain that. I'm just trying to provide a framework that they can grow into that will bring them in line with national standards while still deciding what is best for them."
Lawsuit possible
Andrade said some of the firefighters who resigned have intentions to sue the fire department for its continued employment of Hemphill and its lack of action in the face of his retaliation against firefighters.
Battling with Equity on Fire is not something Critchley said he wanted, as he said he supports their organizational mission on paper, but he said he believes it is operating with a fundamentally false set of facts when it comes to the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District.
"I understand why they're doing what they're doing," Critchley said. "I'm disappointed that they still don't have the correct information."
