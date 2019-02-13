10:30 P.M. UPDATE: I-84 Westbound is now closed to all traffic in Baker City at Exit 302 and closed to trucks at Exit 374 in Ontario. The closure has been extended due to no more room for commercial vehicles in La Grande or Baker City
The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed in La Grande because of three semitrucks in a fiery crash near milepost 234 between La Grande and Pendleton.
A news release by Oregon Department of Transportation said it is expected to be an extended closure of several hours. Motorists planning to use alternate routes should expect winter conditions.
The eastbound lanes remain open. For update conditions check TripCheck.com.
Winter weather has already led to delays at area schools for Thursday, including Stanfield, Ione and Morrow County and Helix.
