HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hermiston woman Tuesday, March 7, on charges stemming from shooting a man in the head.
Brandy Maglaughlin, 42, is in the Umatilla County Jail following her arrest for second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
The sheriff's office reported the county's dispatch center at on March 6 at 5:06 a.m. received a 911 call from a residence on Golda Road in Hermiston reporting a male had been shot. Sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded and contacted two people in the home, Maglaughlin and a 54-year-old man.
The man, according to the sheriff's office, was conscious with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. An emergency helicopter flew him to a hospital.
"At this time, it is believed this was an isolated domestic incident," according to the sheriff's office. There is no information to suggest any danger to the general public. The investigation remains ongoing."
Early on the afternoon of March 7, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of Maglaughlin.
Second-degree assault in Oregon falls under the state's mandatory minimum sentencing law. A conviction for the crime carries a prison sentence of at least five years, 10 months.
