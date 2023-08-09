Tutuilla Road was closed past Tahoe Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, as firefighters fight a field fire that Pendleton Fire Department Chief Jim Critchley said had started while a field was being mowed.
PENDLETON — Pendleton Fire Department in coordination with several other agencies Wednesday, Aug. 9, has contained the wildfire near Pendleton.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office in a press release reported the wildfire is in the area of Tutuilla Road and McKay Drive south of Pendleton. Crews have contained 100% of the fire and no structures are threatened.
The collaborative effort relied on personnel and equipment from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Oregon Department of Forestry, fire departments from Echo, Pendleton, Pilot Rock along with Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Search and Rescue and a local farmer who supplied a disc that was instrumental in the containment process.
According to the press release, the emphasis is now on the continued safety of the area through extended mopping activities and the removal of a grove of cottonwood trees.
The area near Tutuilla Creek Road and Mckay Drive will remain closed as crews take these additional measures. The sheriff's office also urged the public to stay out of the area during the temporary closures.
