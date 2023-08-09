TutuillaRoadFire.jpg

Tutuilla Road was closed past Tahoe Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, as firefighters fight a field fire that Pendleton Fire Department Chief Jim Critchley said had started while a field was being mowed.

 Dakota Castets-Didier/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Pendleton Fire Department in coordination with several other agencies Wednesday, Aug. 9, has contained the wildfire near Pendleton.

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office in a press release reported the wildfire is in the area of Tutuilla Road and McKay Drive south of Pendleton. Crews have contained 100% of the fire and no structures are threatened.

