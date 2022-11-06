PENDLETON — Fire gutted a duplex early Saturday, Nov. 5, in Pendleton during the massive windstorm, but occupants escaped.
The high winds had toppled a utility pole onto a trailer at about midnight on the 800 block of Southeast Sixth Street, sparking a blaze that destroyed the trailer, an adjacent car and ripped through the duplex.
Kori Bates said she was sound asleep when she heard pounding on her front door. A Pendleton police officer was there telling her to get now.
She said she didn't even have time to put on shoes. But her first thought was for family.
"Where's my son?" Bates recalled.
Her son, Dossie Bates, lived in the trailer that flames engulfed. But a moment later, she said, she remembered her son was away and not trapped in flames.
Kori Bates said she has lived in the duplex for more than two years and loved its view over Pendleton. The fire took out her residence, the trailer and her car.
"I literally lost everything," she said.
One moment of relief came when Pendleton firefighters found her purse that contained her wallet.
Her daughter, Adalynne Bates, set up an online fundraiser at GoFundMe.com to help her mother and brother.
Neighbor Angie Nash said she saw the flames burning the trailer, and as the fire progressed to the duplex, she heard propane tanks exploding.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley reported firefighters were on scene at 12:04 a.m. and had the fire under control within an hour or two. He also said all occupants of the duplex got out.
Trista Miller on the first block of Northwest 10th Street said the storm also left her and her family without a home.
"The tree behind my home fell on our house," she said. "Destroyed the inside of my living room. We had to leave and stay somewhere else."
Other Pendleton residents reported storm damage. Viviana Ramirez said the storm tore off a large part of the tree at her home on Southwest Perkins Avenue, but it did not hit her house. Sandra Moore said a large tree fell near where she lives at Blue Mountain Village Apartments.
"Was scary seeing it," she said. "I live in the next building."
The windstorm ripped the roof from the Crossfit 1910, 416 S.E. Sixth St. Angela Davis reported a section of the roof damaged the roof of her new car. She said insurance should cover it.
This is the second time in recent months something has flown from one building to land on Davis' property. A plate of metal flew from the nearby flour mill during its fire in August and hit the roof of her porch.
"Yes, a lady and I talked about that," Davis said. "I said maybe I should move."
Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes was out the morning of Nov. 5 assessing damage to city parks. He closed off the Til Taylor Dog Park because a large tree limb had broken but remained attached to the tree.
Removing it should not be a big problem, he said, unless the park ground is too soft for vehicles because of the recent rain.
Tree limbs small and large also littered Roy Raley Park, and a massive chunk of tree — 50 feet or more — fell across the playground equipment at May Park.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton on Nov. 5 reported peak gusts from the storm. Gusts reached 57 mph in Echo, 60 mph at the Hermiston Municipal Airport and 68 mph in Walla Walla. The NWS recorded a peak gust of 77 mph at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton, and on Mount Howard in Wallowa County the highest gust reached 80 mph.
