Police the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, investigate a deadly shooting that took place early in the morning at a residence on the 400 block of Northwest 15th Street, Pendleton.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Pendleton police identified the victim and suspect in the slaying early Saturday, Aug. 19, in Pendleton.

Alexander Alton Moore, 24, is in the Umatilla County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and on a post-prison supervision sanction.

