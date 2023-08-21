PENDLETON — Pendleton police identified the victim and suspect in the slaying early Saturday, Aug. 19, in Pendleton.
Alexander Alton Moore, 24, is in the Umatilla County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and on a post-prison supervision sanction.
The victim was Shane Alan Shippentower, 34, of Pendleton.
A press release from the Pendleton Police Department explained the need to withhold identifying Shippentower and Moore until the notification of relatives and completion of additional investigation, which consisted of the service of three search warrants, the forensic investigation of the crime scene with the assistance of the Oregon State Police Crime Lab and the autopsy of the victim in Portland at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Investigators also made next of kin notification to the victim’s family.
Pendleton police in a press release reported officers at 1:44 a.m. Aug. 19, received a dispatch to respond to a residence on the 400 block of Northwest 15th Street after several 911 reports of an individual being shot. Callers also said a suspect fled on foot.
Officers arrived at the scene at 1:47 a.m. and found an unresponsive male inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. According to the press release, police rendered aid and CPR until medics arrived. The victim, however, died at the scene.
Police developed leads and were able to take the suspect into custody at 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Street and Ellis Avenue.
State court records show Moore in 2017 pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree attempted robbery and received a prison sentence of five years plus three years of post-prison supervision.
While on probation, he pleaded guilty in 2021 to a charge of felon in possession of a restricted weapon — metal knuckles — and received a sentence of six months in the Umatilla County Jail.
