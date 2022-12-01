PENDLETON — Interstate 84 between Pendleton and La Grande remains closed Thursday night, Dec. 1, due to multiple crashes and severe winter weather conditions. ODOT in an update also reported there are checkpoints to allow access for Baker City and La Grande residents.
The Oregon Department of Transportation at about 5 p.m. reported the closure of the eastbound and westbound lanes of the freeway between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of La Grande.
"There are no viable alternate routes for I-84 traffic in the area," according to ODOT.
Local residents and local deliveries may be allowed on the westbound lanes to Baker City after showing proof of residency at the checkpoin at Exit 371. Another checkpoint in Baker City may allow local residents to use Highway 30 and other routes to get home to La Grande.
Highways 204 and 245 also are closed except for local traffic.
"Do not blindly follow GPS navigation devices or apps, stay on main highways or stay in town until I-84 opens," ODOT urged. "Crews are working to clear away crashed and stranded vehicles, and tow truck are on scene."
Winter conditions and crashes on Nov. 29 also led to the closure of I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande.
The state road department advised conditions can change at any time. Drivers should continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updates. Outside Oregon call, 503-588-2941.
