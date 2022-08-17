MISSION — The shootout Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Wildhorse Resort & Casino stemmed from a robbery attempt, and the suspect and a bystander suffered bullet wounds during an exchange of gunfire.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in an update at about 5:45 p.m. reported the Umatilla Tribal Police Department at 1:04 p.m. responded to a report of a robbery in action at Wildhorse.
"Law enforcement from multiple agencies dispatched to the scene where they located the suspected gunman attempting to exit the resort," according to the update.
The suspect and police exchange gunfire, and police shot the suspect. Police then took him into custody.
But during the shootout, a bystander also was shot.
Wildhorse in a statement reported ambulances took both the suspect and the bystander to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
CTUIR in its update reported their conditions were unknown.
Wildhorse also reported the resort and casino are open but the food court is closed until the investigation is complete.
“We are grateful no one else was physically injured with all that took place,” according to Wildhorse CEO Gary George. “Security personnel and Tribal Police were quick to act and the situation was controlled in a swift manner.”
George also credited Wildhorse staff.
“Wildhorse employees are the best,” he said. “The way the cashiers and everyone handled the situation was exemplary.”
CTUIR reported approximately 20 police were on site from Umatilla Tribal Police, FBI, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Pendleton Police Department.
Umatilla Tribal Police is leading the investigation with the assistance of the FBI and local and state law enforcement agencies.
