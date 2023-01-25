PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm.
The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing and reckless endangering.
The sheriff's office on Jan. 25 also brought in the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit while enforcing an eviction order at Laib's home on the 43600 block of Brower Lane, Pendleton, near Mckay Reservoir.
The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred early Jan. 6 in which a sheriff's deputy responded to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, for a report of a 35-year-old male from Pendleton who had come into the emergency department with a gunshot wound to the arm. A helicopter ambulance flew the man to Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, where he underwent surgery, resulting in a partial amputation of his right arm.
According to search warrant affidavits, the shooting took place outside the residence on Brower Lane. One witness told the sheriff's office the victim had sex with Laib's wife.
At the time, investigators identified Laib as a person of interest. Sheriff's detectives, in cooperation with the Umatilla County District Attorney’s office, continued an investigation that resulted in Laib’s arrest.
The sheriff's office at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25 evicted all residents from Laib's home. While clearing the place, according to an update from the sheriff's office, "conditions of a secured room raised concerns about safety."
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSP Explosives Unit respond to the scene.
"Two suspicious devices were found and secured for further testing," the sheriff's office reported.
All law enforcement cleared the scene and the sheriff’s office returned the residence into the possession of the landlord in compliance with the court order. An investigation into the devices is on-going.
Laib remains in the Umatilla County Jail as of Jan. 25.
