The Pendleton Development Commission faces a decision over injecting urban renewal funds into repairing the city’s deteriorating streets.
The commission, which consists of the members of the city council, met Tuesday evening to hash out the matter in a work session. Pendleton Mayor John Turner stepped into chair the meeting, starting with city attorney Nancy Kerns’ legal opinion the commission could spend money on street repair and maintenance but not on rebuilding.
Just what constitutes a street rebuild, however, was another question. No one from the city’s public works department was present to give input, and councilors did not settle on an answer. Turner asked City Manager Robb Corbett, who doubles as the commission’s executive director, if he had an opinion.
Corbett’s response: “No.”
Corbett has proposed a 10-year plan to get all city streets to good condition. The project comes with a $41 million price tag. Part of his plan includes using $3 million in urban renewal funds. The one-time expenditure would go into the upcoming 2019-20 fiscal year and leave the city with the need to raise a total of $21.4 million over the decade.
Throw out the $3 million, Corbett said, and the city has to make up that much more.
That also would step the city even deeper into the political minefield of raising fees or passing new taxes to cover the project cost, all of which could be part of the city’s big picture for the funding.
Councilor Becky Marks urged the rest of the council to read the original 2003 urban renewal plan. She said one objective of the urban renewal district was to make Pendleton pedestrian friendly, yet she agreed the plan does not outright prohibit street repairs. Turner pointed out the plan indeed includes street repairs.
“But,” Marks countered, “it doesn’t say we can pave all of Byers.”
Councilor Paul Chalmers said properties on better streets can have higher tax value, so there is an incentive to invest the funds in the road work.
Turner said this comes down to the development commission answering two questions at its next public meeting: Does it agree or not it can spend urban renewal money on street repair, and, if so, how much?
